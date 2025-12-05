Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel, spider-man

LEGO Reveals New Marvel Mech Battle: Spider-Man vs. Doc Ock Set

Clear some space on your shelves as a new assortment of LEGOs are on the way like the Mech Battle: Spider-Man vs. Doc Ock

Article Summary LEGO unveils a new 315-piece Marvel Mech Battle: Spider-Man vs. Doc Ock building set for collectors and fans.

Set includes articulated Spider-Man and Doc Ock mechs with opening cockpits and action-ready accessories.

Includes Spider-Man, Doc Ock, and Ghost-Spider minifigures to stage classic Marvel battles in LEGO form.

Priced at $29.99, the Spider-Man set launches January 1, 2026—perfect for expanding your Marvel collection.

A new LEGO Mech Battle Set has arrived, featuring Spider-Man vs. Doc Ock, which delivers a high-energy showdown between two classic Marvel rivals. The 315-piece build includes two fully articulated mechs, each with an opening cockpit to seat its minifigure pilot. Spider-Man's mech channels an Iron-Spider vibe with dual stud-shooters and web accessories for ranged "web-blast" attacks. The Doctor Octopus's mech will feature four poseable mechanical tentacles that extend his reach and create dynamic action poses.

The LEGO Marvel set also includes Ghost-Spider, adding another hero to the battle to balance out the arm to superhero ratio. Standing about 5" tall, both mechs are nicely detailed and will add a new level of heroism to your Spider-Man collection. Be sure to keep an eye out for the Marvel Mech sets like Miles Morales, Venom, and Captain America. Pre-orders are not live, but this Mech Spider-Man vs. Doctor Octopus set is priced at $29.99 and expected to release on January 1, 2026.

LEGO Marvel – Mech Battle: Spider-Man vs. Doc Ock

"Join 2 fully jointed mechs for supersized Super Hero action with Mech Battle: Spider-Man vs. Doc Ock (76338), a building toy gift for boys and girls ages 6 years old and up. Kids can position and pose the 2 mechs to bring imaginative adventures tolife along with Spider-Man, Ghost-Spider and Doc Ock LEGO® ǀ Marvel minifigures. Both mechs are highly articulated for maximum dynamic action and have an opening cockpit that holds a minifigure pilot."

"The Spider-Man Mech is in the Iron Spider style and features 2 movable, button-operated stud shooters. The Doc Ock Mech is equipped with 4 fully articulated tentacles. There are also 2 web ropes that easily attach to mechs and minifigures, and Ghost-Spider has slings that can attach to the Doc Ockmech torso. Building set contains 315 pieces.

