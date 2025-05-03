Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

LEGO Star Wars Plo Koon's Jedi Starfighter Microfighter Set Unveiled

Step into the world of Star Wars with a brand new Microfighter set as Plo Koon's Jedi Starfighter takes flight for fans collections

The set features 89 pieces, a Plo Koon minifigure, and R7-D4 droid head as his loyal co-pilot.

Includes stud shooters, pilot seat, and lightsaber clip for imaginative Star Wars play.

Releasing June 2025 for $14.99, this Microfighter set appeals to Star Wars fans and collectors.

Plo Koon is a respected and beloved Jedi Master who is found inside the Star Wars universe. First introduced in The Phantom Menace (1999), Plo Koon is a Kel Dor from the planet Dorin, known for his distinct appearance with a breathing mask and protective goggles. He is a member of the Jedi High Council and discovered Ahsoka Tano, future Padawan of Anakin Skywalker, and mentored many young Jedi. Tragically, he fell during Order 66 while piloting his starfighter, but LEGO is turning back the clock with a new Star Wars Microfighter set.

Coming in at only 89 pieces, Plo Koon's Jedi Starfighter set features a mini buildable Jedi Starfighter with R7-D4 head and a Plo Koon minifigure. The starfighter will have a pilot seat, stud shooters, and can hold Plo Koon's blue lightsaber on its underside. These Star Wars Microfighter sets are simple, cheap, and always include a unique minifigure that fans have been dying to get their hands on. Fans can bring home this fun and tiny Plo Koon set in June 2025 for only $14.99.

LEGO Star Wars – Plo Koon's Jedi Starfighter Microfighter

"Give young kids an awesome introduction to the LEGO® Star Wars™ universe with Plo Koon's Jedi Starfighter Microfighter. This building toy is the first-ever LEGO Star Wars Microfighters recreation of a Jedi starfighter and makes a cool Star Wars gift for boys, girls and any fans aged 6 years old plus. Designed to be a quick build so the action starts fast, it features authentic details of Plo Koon's starfighter, as seen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars™, and has a LEGO minifigure cockpit and 2 stud shooters."

"This fantasy building set also includes a Plo Koon LEGO minifigure with a blue Lightsaber™ that clips to the underside of the Microfighter. There is also an R7-D4 head element that attaches to the fuselage in front of the cockpit to make it seem as if that trusty Star Wars droid is Plo Koon's co-pilot on his missions."

