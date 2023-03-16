Let's a Go to BoxLunch for their New Super Mario Apparel Collection BoxLunch enters the world of Super Mario as they dish out a delightful new apparel collection with shirts, sweaters and much more

Let's a go! It is a big year for Super Mario Bros. as they are dropping some pretty impressive releases. Up first is their first animated movie with Illumination's The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which is set to hit theaters on April 5th. On top of that, Universal Studios is kicking off its new Super Mario Land, putting fans and collectors right into the beloved Nintendo franchise. To help celebrate this these BoxLunch has revealed an exclusive collection of Super Mario apparel from shirts, button-ups, fleece jackets, and much more.

One of the biggest releases coming from BoxLunch is their exclusives Super Mario Bros. Striped t-shirts. Collectors can now showcase their love with one of eight iconic heroes and villains coming to life, including some personal favorites with Toad and Bowser. Other characters consist of Mario, Luigi, Wario, Donkey Kong, Yoshi, and even the Legend of Zelda Tri-Force Crest. On top of that BoxLunch also has some not t-shirt releases like the slick Flower Power Button Up, Color Block Mario Power Fleece, Sleep Pants, and Allover Print Crewneck. This entire collection is packed with color, character, and will be a fun way to wear your gamer side on your sleeve.

With the Super Mario Bros. Movie arriving in the coming weeks, BoxLunch might be a one-stop shop before the film. Each of these shirts captures each hero (or villain) perfectly and pops with color. Sizes vary from XS to 3X and it does seem like these shirts run pretty small, so be prepared to just snag up a size up if necessary. This entire collection can be found online with BoxLunch right here as well as in stores now.