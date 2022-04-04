Light Up Your Batcave with The Batman Vengeance Batwing Wall Light

The Batman has easily been one of the best superhero films we have seen in 2022, and everyone can see why. This new take on the Dark Knight has been fantastic with a new darker story, more depth into the Bats mind, and of course Catwoman. With the rise of the film's popularity that means we are getting some sweet new collectibles and one of which comes to us from bright light. Brightlite wants The Batman fans to bring home a little vengeance as they reveal their impressive wall light. Measuring 3 feet long, the Batwing symbol comes to life with a solid acrylic glass cut that is loaded with customized color options. Twenty static colors are included with 5 different dimming settings to really set the mood, and The Batman fans can even choose different modes like flashing, stropping, and fading. Your batcave will be better than ever with this bad boy in it and fans can buy The Batman Vengeance Batwing Illuminated Wall Light for $499. Set to release in June – August 2022, fans will bring home vengeance like never before, and pre-orders are live here with payment plans offered.

"Unmask the truth. Sideshow and DC Comics LED Illuminated Poster Signs are proud to present the Batman™ Vengeance Batwing Illuminated Wall Light. Bring your favorite characters to life in your room with a 3FT wide brightly lit inkjet print Batwing, embedded in a solid slimline Acrylic (PMMA) body. The high-end sign illuminates the graphic and has a unique 'neon-style' edge glow that adds a magic atmosphere to any room in the house!"

The Batman(TM) Vengeance Batwing Wall Light features and technical specifications:

Body: Acrylic (PMMA) laminated construction

Illumination: High durability LED's (over 50,000 hours guaranteed minimum lifespan) LED Model 3838

RGB color change

Functions include: 20 static colors with 5 levels of dimming (minimum dimming level 30%), and a variety of color flashing, strobing, and fading modes with 5 levels of speed adjustment.

Dimensions: 11.5" x 38" x 0.5"

Wireless RF RGB controller built in – remote distance more than 160ft in the open air

RF Wireless frequency: 433.92MHz

Includes RF Remote control (cell battery type CR2025 – deactivated during shipping)

Output pigtail cable: 2 meters CM (6.5ft) with DC5.5 female connector.

Multi-National Power Adapter (wall plug-in): Input:110-240VAC 50-60Hz, Output: DC 12V, 2A, 24 Watts.

Four different plug-in connectors for: USA, Europe, Korea/Hong Kong/Singapore/Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. Power adapter cable length: 1.5M (5ft)

Certifications: UL, CB, CE-LVD, GS, PSE, EESS, ROHS

Total cable length: 3.5 meter (11.5ft)