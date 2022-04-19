Lighting Strikes as Funko Reveals Thor: Love and Thunder Pops

At long last, the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder has arrived, giving Marvel fans a taste of what is to come. The film looks incredible showcasing elements from Thor's time in the Guardians of the Galaxy to the arrival of Mighty Thor. Thankfully, Funko is here to capture the film in Pop form as they debut their first set of collectibles. Funko did not hold back with this wave with 7 standard releases and 4 exclusives which does include some multi-packs. Thro and Mighty Thor are the biggest focus, and they're definitely putting the hammer down. The Thor: Love and Thunder Funko Pops Wave will consist of:

Thor

Mighty Thor

Valkyrie

Gorr the God Butcher

Korg

Meik

Thor, Mighty Thor, Gorr, and Valkiye 4-Pack Bundle – (Walmart Exclusive)

Mighty Thor Unmasked aka Jane Foster – Metallic – (Books A Million Exclusive)

Mighty Thor Glow in the Dark – (Pop in the Box Exclusive)

Double Thor 2-Pack – (Target Exclusive)

Thor with Toothgnasher, and Toothgrinder in Goat Boat Super Deluxe Pop! Ride

I love the design of Thor in this wave as both his and Mighty Thor's armor just pops (pun intended). The Pop in the Box Glowing Variant is a nice exclusive, and the added lightning effect really just adds to her new design. It does look like Funko is kicking off a new Metallic Design with possibly a new sticker for the box adding an extra shine to her armor. The biggest and coolest piece of this set is the Goat Boat Pop Movie Moment featuring Thor with Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder. Everything about this piece is very well done and will be an excellent piece for Thor: Love and Thunder collections. All of the common releases are already up for pre-order right here, with each set to release in July 2022, just in time for the Thor: Love and Thunder big screen debut.