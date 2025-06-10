Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Diablo IV, McFarlane Toys

Lilith Arrives with New Diablo IV McFarlane Elite Edition #2 Figure

Lilith is the next figure to arrive from McFarlane Toys from Diablo IV as McFarlane Elite Edition #2 has been revealed

Article Summary Lilith from Diablo IV arrives as McFarlane Toys Elite Edition #2, complete with intricate detailing.

Figure stands 7 inches tall, boasts 22 articulation points, and includes swappable faces and detachable wings.

Includes exclusive accessories like a Diablo head, alternate hands, flower petals, and a flight stand.

Pre-orders are live for $59.99, with a scheduled release in August 2025 for Diablo IV collectors.

Lilith, the Daughter of Hatred, plays a central role in the hit video game Diablo IV. She is the daughter of Mephisto, one of the Prime Evils, and co-creator of Sanctuary alongside the angel Inarius. Tired of the Eternal Conflict between Heaven and Hell, Lilith and Inarius birthed the Nephalem, a group of humans who were born of both angelic and demonic essence. Fearing their potential, both sides sought to destroy humanity, but Lilith turned fiercely protective, ultimately exiled into the Void for her rebellion.

McFarlane Toys now enters the realm of Diablo IV to shape the fate of Sanctuary as they unveil their new McFarlane Elite Edition #2 figure. Standing 7" tall, Lilith is highly detailed and features premium deco goods. Her design is based on Diablo for a video game and will have 22 lesions, detachable wings, three swappable faces, our flight stand, and a Diablo head. The McFarlane Elite Edition figures also feature the new Elite Points program, where collectors can unlock special rewards like prototype action figures. Pre-orders for McFarlane Elite Edition #2 Diablo IV Lilith are already live for $59.99 with an August 2025 release.

Lilith (Diablo IV) 7" Figure McFarlane Elite Edition #2

"Lilith, Daughter to the Lord of Hatred Mephisto, conspired with the angel Inarius to escape an Eternal conflict between the Heavens and Hells. Together, they created the secret world of Sanctuary, to which they escaped and later created the Firstborn spread, and Lilith set out to protect her "children" through a vicious purge of her allies. Inarius banished Lilith to the Void for her deeds. Millenia later, Lilith escaped… and wanders Sanctuary once again…."

The second MCFARLANE ELITE EDITION action figure from McFarlane Toys

7" scale deluxe Lilith action figure is based on her look from the Diablo IV video game.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing.

Includes Diablo head, 3 swappable faces, 6 alternate hands, flower petals, detachable wings, and a flight stand.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!