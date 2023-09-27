Posted in: Collectibles, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Local Card Shops Are Already Ruining Disney Lorcana Chapter Two

The magic of Ravensburger’s new hit card game Disney Lorcana has been a hot ticket item, and card shops are already ruining Chapter Two

If you are a Disney or card collector, then you have probably heard of Ravensburger's Disney Lorcana. The series is very new and was only released in August 2023 with The First Chapter. The game revolves around players taking on the role of Illumineers as they summon a team of iconic Disney characters from magic ink. Collectors have exploded trying to get their hands on it, making it a new, highly popular game on the market. As of lately, most products can not be found in stores anymore from scalpers cashing in on its popularity. Ravensburger has stated that a Q1 2024 rerelease of Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter will be coming, so patience is warranted. However, even with the chaos of The First Chapter continuing =, Ravensburger is focusing on the future with Chapter Two, which seems to have more release problems.

Rise of the Floodborn is arriving on November 17 at Local Card Shops, and then another massive retail release on December 1. This set features some incredible new additions to the Disney Lorcana landscape with Hunny Wizard Pooh, Cinderella as a knight, and Princess and the Frog's Tiana. On top of that, Ravensburger is dropping two new starter decks, another booster box, and a Disney 100th Anniversary Gift Set. That D100 set is not only a fantastic card set but a piece of Disney magic, capturing artwork straight from some remarkable Disney Animators. This is where the fun begins, too, as many collectors search for answers on where to find Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn pre-orders. This is simple: they do not exist as Card Shops can not specifically guarantee you anything until stock arrives, and with demand, some of it might not even show up.

To make things worse, it has been noted that some Local Card Shops that have the ability to order directly from Ravensburger are scalping fans as well. One recent card shop started they were taking pre-orders for Chapter Two at $249.99 for a Booster Box, $69.99 for a Trove, $59.99 for a Gift Set, and $29.99 for a Starter Deck. That alone is truly disgusting, and those are the shops that should be allowed to purchase the product. A true and honorable card shop is trying to get the cards to the players, no matter how valuable it is. Draft Nights and Booster Nights are great ways to get Booster Packs and Starter Decks to players, collectors, and fans at retail with a purchase to the event and the fun of playing Lorcana. One can only applaud any shop that is currently not taking advantage of these new fans who do not know the ins and outs of this new card world.

It has been noted that there are tons of Local Card Shops that are overcharging for Disney Lorcana, and it's only getting worse for the Rise of the Floodborn. Ravensburger has created some true magic here that can give a new game to Disney fans while dishing out some gorgeous collectible cards with impressive artwork. The demand for this series has risen past expectations, and Ravensburger is trying to increase product to the fans. However, with scalpers waiting for hours at retail stores just for restocks, many fans will have to wait until a Q1 2024 rerelease. Do not purchase from the second market, and patience will be your friend as this game starts to get its footing as it grows. Hopefully, a bigger stock is set to be released for Rise of the Floodborn, and more of these releases will continue as the series goes on. Collectors can find out everything about Disney Lorcana right here, and stay tuned for more Lorcana news as it comes.

