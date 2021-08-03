Loki is Ready For Some TVA Mischief With His New Good Smile Figure

Loki has finally wrapped up as giving us many questions left unanswered and a new whole multiverse to explore. Good Smile Company is not yet done exploring the TVA as they reveal their newest Marvel Nendoroid figure. Loki is ready for his close-up as he suits up in his TVA Variant attire once again for this figure release. The God of Mischief will include two different face plates allowing collectors to show off smiling and a winking expression. Good Smile even loaded the figure with some fun accessories like the Tesseract, TemPad, and even Miss Minutes! The fun does not end there as they are also offering a President Loki deluxe version that gives another Loki variant with a new body, hair part, and a logo plate.

The Marvel Studios Loki Nendoroid figure from Good Smile Company is loaded with amazing accessories and detail to please any fan. Adding President Loki to the mix is a nice touch, and collectors can purchase it as a separate add-on pack or in with the TVA Loki bundle. The figure is set to release in June 2022, and while pre-orders are not live just yet, fans will be able to find him here when live.

"Disney+'s Loki joins the Nendoroid series! – From the popular Disney+ series comes a Nendoroid of God of Mischief! He comes with two face plates—a smiling expression perfect for the mischievous Loki and a winking expression! Optional parts include a miniature figure of Miss Minutes, a TemPad, and the Tesseract. The DX version comes with an interchangeable body part for recreating "President Loki," along with a crown attached to an alternate front hair part as well. A logo plate is also included! Be sure to add the adorable Nendoroid to your Marvel collection!"