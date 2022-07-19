Loki Sits on the Throne with Iron Studios New Exclusive SDCC Statue

Iron Studios is not holding back this year as they have revealed a nice assortment of exclusive statues for Sideshow Con 2022. We have already seen the X-Men Sauron come to life with a new 1/10 Art Scale statue for the event already. It looks like we are now getting a new Marvel Studios statue as we return to Phase 1 of the MCU. We are reliving the events of Thor once again as Loki has seized control of Asgard. After Thor's banishment to Midgard, Loki has learned the truth of his history, and the All Father has collapsed. Asgard is unprotected, and Loki has taken it upon himself to take control of the kingdom he believes to be his.

This new Marvel Studios: The Infinity Saga statue shows off Loki sitting upon Odin's throne. Massive amounts of detail are showcased here, with the Trickster God in full uniform. The gold and green colors are spectacular, and it is nice to see the return of Loki's full outfit, horns and all. This hand-painted statue is a must own collectible for Thor and Loki fans, and it is priced at $210. Only Sideshow Con Registries can purchase this statue right now and here. Be sure to check out all of the other Marvel Studios statues offered from Iron Studios as well right here.

"Sideshow and Iron Studios are proud to announce the latest from the Art Scale 1:10 Series line – Loki! From Marvel: The Infinity Saga, the Loki Art Scale Statue is limited edition and comes atop a detailed and hand-painted throne. Marvel fans, don't miss your chance to add the Loki 1:10 Statue to your collection!"

The Loki 1:10 Art Scale Statue features:

Limited Edition Statue

Based on original movie references from Thor

Made in Polystone

Hand-Painted