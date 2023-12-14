Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, x-men

Magneto Gets a New Marvel Legends X-Men 97' Figure from Hasbro

To Me, My X-Men 97’! Hasbro is back with a brand new wave of Legends card backed figures as new mutants are ready for time in the spotlight

The might of Magneto has returned to Marvel Legends as Hasbro has unveiled a brand new wave of X-Men 97 figures. The Leader of the Brotherhood of Evil made his debut in Wave 1 of the X-Men 97's wave, featuring very iconic comic book designs. However, it appears the Master of Magnetism is back with a brand new mission and looks to push Charley Xavier's dream into a reality. Magneto will come with a brand new sculpt with two head sculpts, with normal and angry expressions, and an extra pair of hands. These X-Men 97 figures are all packed up in some sweet card-backed packaging featuring bubbles and some fun artwork. The unmasked sculpts of this figure are pretty exceptional, and good guy Magneto might be the figure fans are looking for. Hasbro has announced that all of these new Wave 2 figures are going to be priced at $24.99 with a Spring 2024 release date. Pre-orders will be going up in early 2024, but until then, all of the X-Men 97' Wave 1 Marvel Legends can be found right at Hasbro Pluse.

Bow Before the Might of Magneto with Hasbro

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MAGNETO X-MEN '97 ACTION FIGURE – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Spring 2024). This collectible 6-inch-scale figure is detailed to look like Magneto from Marvel Studios' X-Men '97. With Professor Charles Xavier gone, Magneto — the self-proclaimed Master of Magnetism — reinvents himself as he tries to carry forward his oldest friend's dream."

"The Marvel Legends Series Magneto figure features premium animation-accurate deco and design and over 20 points of articulation. This officially licensed Magneto figure comes with two alternate hands and an alternate head for dynamic poseability. Fans can showcase their Marvel Legends X-Men figure on the shelf with its collectible packaging, which features a retro-style blister card. The Marvel Legends Series Magneto figure will be available for pre-order in early 2024."

