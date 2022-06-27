Magneto, Kraven, and She-Hulk Statues Arrive from Diamond Select

Get ready collectors, more Marvel Comics statues are on their way from Diamond Select Toys. Three new statues have been revealed featuring heroes and villains from the iconic comic book world. Busts and statues have been shown, and we start with the rarest of the statues with the Legends in 3D Marvel Comics Magneto 10-inch bust. The iconic X-Men villain comes to life right before your eyes with a highly detailed 1,000-piece statue. Diamond shows off the Master of Magnetism with impressive, expressive detail, white eyes, super suit recreation, and displayed on top of Xavier Institute rubble. These Legends in 3D busts are always impressive and Magneto comes in at $175 with a Q4 2022 release.

The Marvel Comics fun does not end there, as our next limited edition statue is a Scottie Young She-Hulk. This variant cover comes to life, capturing the artist's signature animated design that Marvel fans will fall in love with. She will be limited to only 3,000 pieces and gets a $49.99 price tag. Last but not least, we are getting a Marvel Gallery Kraven the Hunter statue which depicts the legendary Spider-Man villain on the hunt once again. His comic book designs come to life right off the pages, and this will be a great statue to get before Sony Pictures ruins his character with their next film. Kraven is priced at $59.99, and all three of these Diamond Select Toys statues are up for pre-order here, here, and at your Local Comic Book Store.

"Legends in 3D Marvel Comics Magneto ½ Scale Resin Bust – A Diamond Select Toys release! Magneto was right! Show your allegiance to the one-time villain, former leader of the Brotherhood, now X-Man in good standing Magneto with this new 10-inch bust! Digitally sculpted in approximately ½ scale, this Legends in 3D bust sits atop a detailed base featuring the rubble of the Xavier Institute and is limited to only 1000 pieces. It comes packaged with a certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Sandro Luis Sampaio!"

"Marvel Comic Gallery Kraven the Hunter PVC Diorama – A Diamond Select Toys release! It's time to hunt the most dangerous game! Sergei Kravinoff, a.k.a. Kraven the Hunter, stalks his way into the Marvel Gallery Diorama line, and he's targeting Spider-Man! This approximately 10" PVC sculpture depicts Kraven, spear in hand, as he crouches among the bamboo, and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Alterton!"

"Marvel Animated-Style She-Hulk Statue – A Diamond Select Toys release! Cutest attorney ever! Hot on the heels of her first TV trailer, this animated-style sculpture of She-Hulk is based on the Marvel Comics variant cover artwork of Skottie Young! Measuring approximately 5 inches tall atop a black disc base, it is limited to only 3000 pieces and comes packaged with a certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Sculpted by Casen Barnard!"