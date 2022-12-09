Make Music Pure and Slick This Winter with the Nothing Ear (Stick)

New music is constantly getting released, and sometimes it is just lovely to sit back and let the music take you away. Whether you listen to music as a relaxing habit, for travel, or use it for work, you need some headphones you can rely on. There are so many different options out there that it can be confusing, but it really comes down to three options, over-the-ear, in-ear, and half-in-ear. Tech company Nothing is here to help sway your option as they deliver a truly slick and nice half-in-ear earbud. Our friends over at Nothing sent us over their Nothing Ear (Stick) to try out, and it is easily a must-own item for the holiday season.

Right off the bat, the Nothing Ear (Stick) has some pretty sweet packing and a very unique carrying case. The design definitely stands out compared to other earbuds out there, and its sound quality is no joke. Remember, these are not in-ear headphones, so if that is not your style, then these might not be for you. For music listeners who like that style, the clarity is outstanding, and while it is not noise canceling, you can get sucked into your tunes. Just like the AirPods, these sit just outside your ear, and while falling out can be an issue, there was none over my time testing these bad boys. Nothing is delivered comfortable earbuds while not cutting back on the sound quality, design, or style, which is a major bonus.

Give Your Life a Soundtrack with the Nothing Ear (Stick)

The Nothing Ear (Stick) has about 7 hours of listening time before another recharge, and you can get about 2 hours with just 10 minutes. Having the Nothing Ear case on you, you can pump those numbers up to 29 hours if needed. Speaking of the case, its circle design can mean it'll roll away if you do not stand it up, which can be annoying but not really a problem if you stand it up. These buds are a very nice alternative to what Apple has been dishing out, and their designs make them stand out compared to the Pods by far. With dust, water, and sweat resistance, the Nothing Ear (Stick) might be exactly what you are looking for during the holiday season for yourself or as a gift. You can buy your own pair and find out even more about these headphones right here. Pump Up the Jam!