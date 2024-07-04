Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: God of War, playstation, spin master

Make Room for the God of War with Spin Master's PlayStation Collection

Spin Master is dominating the market with their new Shapes Collection featuring some iconic PlayStation-exclusive characters

PlayStation and Spin Master have seemingly teamed up to give the collection a whole new line of figures. Coming to life right from the PlayStation catalog, iconic franchises are getting their very own 6" scale figure. Aloy has kicked off the line from Horizon: Forbidden West, clocking in at $49.99, but will feature swappable faces, weapons, and a deluxe box. She is currently the only deluxe figure coming in at that price, with the rest of the "core" figures come in at $29.99. The next game that is on the way is God of War: Ragnarök, as Kratos is ready to put some new gods in their place.

The Shapes Collection Kratos stands at 6 inches tall and will feature 31 points of articulation. He is depicted in the standardSurvival Gear Set capturing his new bearded look from the game and signature red tattoo. As for accessories, Spin Master was sure to include the new Leviathan axe, closed shield, and open shield with this release. It does state that Kratos will also come with the Blades of Chaos, but that could be for another figure or just not shown. Atreus will also be coming to the Spin Master PlayStation line too, allowing fans to capture some father-and-son adventures. Pre-orders are not live yet but The Shapes Collection is set for a September 2024 release and can be found on the PlayStation Gear Store.

God of War and Atreus Figures Coming Soon from Spin Master

"Introducing the official Kratos, premium 6-Inch Figure from The Shapes Collection, inspired by God of War Ragnarok. This premium figure captures Kratos in meticulous detail, from his battle-worn armor and ashy skin to his signature red tattoo. Featuring over 129 unique finishes and 31 points of articulation, fans can pose Kratos dynamically with accessories like the Leviathan Axe, Blades of Chaos, and more."

Designed by Randle Paul Bennett and painted by Dongjin Choi, this figure embodies the legendary Ghost of Sparta. Showcase these officially licensed products from PlayStation on your shelf in an open box display next to your PS5 console. These action figures are striking PlayStation 5 accessories that inspire & elevate the gaming experience."

