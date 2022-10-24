Make Your Pop-Tarts Spicy with as Kellogg's Debuts New Tajín Collab

Your breakfast is about to get some spice as Pop-Tarts and Tajín team up for a crazy collab. This is one fiery team-up as your favorite toaster pastry is getting some new zest with the help of some new sauce and seasoning. That is right; this "Crazy Bueno" limited-edition package is a "choose-your-own-culinary-adventure" with Pop-Tarts creating some wild flavor profiles. There are no rules for this breakfast as the iconic Clásico Seasoning and new Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce from Tajín are here to add to fan-favorite Pop-Tarts flavors like Frosted Strawberry and some newer ones like Peach Cobbler. Foodies will have a blast trying out these flavor combinations and it is one treat that Kellogg's fans will not want to miss. These boxes will cost $10 and are set to drop in limited quantities starting Tuesday, October 25, through Thursday, October 27, at 12 PM EST. Bring some spice to your breakfast with Tajín and make your Pop-Tarts "Crazy Bueno" here.

Pop-Tarts Get Spicy with New Tajín Collab

"Introducing Pop-Tarts x Tajín, a 'Crazy Bueno' limited-edition, flavor-intensifying package that features Tajín's iconic Clásico Seasoning and new Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce coupled with a variety of fan-favorite fruity Pop-Tarts including Frosted Strawberry, Frosted Wild Berry and Peach Cobbler."

"This kit is a choose-your-own-culinary-adventure of flavors and there are no rules. For inspiration fans can reference the flavor descriptions and pairing ideas provided in the kit to spice up every bite. Think Lemon Crème Pie Pop-Tarts sprinkled with the mild chili and lime flavor of Clásico Seasoning or drizzle the Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce on your own personal favorite – maybe Frosted Chocolate Fudge – for a sweet and spicy treat."

"The limited-edition Pop-Tarts X Tajín kit will be available for purchase exclusively through the Pop-Tarts Instagram store (@poptartsus) and kelloggstore.com/pop-tarts-tajin, with limited quantities dropping Tuesday, October 25 through Thursday, October 27 at noon ET for $10.00 while supplies last."