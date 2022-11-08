Marvel Comics Baron Von Strucker Make Hydra Whole with Hasbro

The powerful Hyrda continues to grow as Hasbro debuts its latest Marvel Legends classic comic figure. The Red Skull's second in command Baron Von Strucker has arrived and is ready to help continue building your Hydra army. We recently got Madame Hydra, as well as a Marvel Comics villain wave last year featuring the Red Skull himself. Baron von Strucker is packed with intense detail with a Marvel Comics inspired outfit. His Satan Claw gauntlet is nicely recreated here as well, and he will come with two attachable energy effects for it.

At this rate, I would not be surprised if Hasbro rereleases their Hydra Trooper army builder figures. It is nice to see some heavy hitters Hydra agents arrive in the Marvel Legends line, and we can never complain about new army-building villains. Pre-orders are already live for Baron Von Strucker, and he is priced at $24.99 and set for a June 2023 release. Pre-orders are already live right here, and he will be released alongside Marvel's Orb, Yelena Balova, Iron Man (Extremis), and others building the deadly Puff Adder for a Build-A-Figure.

Baron Von Strucker Joins the Marvel Legends Line

"Having served Hydra as far back as World War II, Baron Wolfgang Von Strucker stands as one of Captain America's longest-living enemies. "Cut off one head and two will take its place." Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability)."

"This collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel Legends Classic Comic figure is detailed to look like the Baron Von Strucker character with his Satan Claw gauntlet from Marvel Comics, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. It comes with 2 power effect accessories; plus a Build-A-Figure piece."