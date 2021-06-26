Marvel Comics Toxin Returns As Beast Kingdom's Newest Figure

Even since the end of the Marvel Comics event, King in Black, fans have been waiting for the next symbiote adventure. Extreme Carnage is scheduled to release this Fall, and we have expected to see a huge lineup of symbiotes. One of those symbiotes is the deadly offspring of Carnage, Toxin, who is back in a brand new host. Beast Kingdom is also ready for some Toxin action as they reveal their newest Marvel Egg Attack Action figure. This deadly creature is back and ready to create a bloody mess with your collection. Standing 6 inches tall, this figure comes to life with its unique red and green color deco. The Marvel Comics figure will also have 24 points of articulation, 3 swappable eyes, 2 hand sculpts, and 4 piranha mini-head designs. Toxin is priced at $99.99, the symbiote is set to be unleashed in December 2021, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"In the pantheons of Spider-Man villains and anti-heroes, the symbiotic alien life-forms starting with Venom have always posed the biggest challenge for the webslinger himself. With a few distinct iterations also comes the opportunity to explore new and fantastic versions of the scary alien. With Marvel's 'Toxin', fans were introduced to the offspring of Carnage! Born as the 1000th symbiote, and united with the police officer Pat Mulligan, Toxin was deemed to be the most dangerous of the alien race by both Venom and Carnage! Possessing the powers of its parents, but to a greater extent, Toxin has a much more streamlined appearance, akin to Spider-Man. A fast, powerful and agile character, Toxin possesses special abilities that brings fear to his enemies!"

"The EAA series of 6-inch, stylized action figures under Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' continues the line of Marvel Comic's characters. The EAA-087SP Toxin presents fans with a fun new action figure, detailing all the out of this world colors and slimy, toxic design that makes the anti-hero so unique! The signature green tongue is on display in all its articulable glory as well as a set of snapping, piranha themed special effects, sure to scare any passerby. For fans of the Venom, Toxin this is one Marvel EAA figure not to be missed!"

EAA-087SP Marvel Comics Toxin Accessories include：

EGG Attack Action design, with up to 24 points of articulation, including a movable tongue

Three (3) replaceable eye designs (Normal, Large and small eyes, wide eyed)

Four (4) Piranha design, snapping symbiotic special effects (two large, two small)

Two (2) pairs of replaceable hands (open, fist)

Special, branded figure base with bracket