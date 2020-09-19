New Marvel Diamond Statues Arrive with Doom, X-23, and Hawkeye

The time has come once again as new Diamond Select Marvel statues have arrived. This time comic book fans are getting three new Marvel Gallery statues. The first statue comes to us from Latveria with the might Emperor Dr. Doom. The bust will stand 6" tall and shows off Victor in his classic armor set with flaming hands. Dr. Doom will be limited to only 3,000 pieces so make sure you get ahold of him while you can. Things then start to get hairy with our next Marvel statues as Pizza Dog is here to save the day. Hawkeye and Pizza Dog are an odd combo but this luscious design captures Hawkeye from modern Marvel Comics. The statue will stand 9 inches tall and does not seem to be limited. Finally, X-Men fans can say hello to Laura Kinney aka X-23 with this claw popping statue. The statue will be part of Diamond's Marvel Premier series and will stand 10" tall. X-23 is displayed on a Sentinel's head and will be limited to only 3,000 pieces. Each of these Marvel Comics statues will be an excellent addition to any fans collection. They are packed with high amounts of detail and will please most fans and not break the bank to get it.

Each of these Diamond Select Toys Marvel Statues is set to release in February 2021. The Marvel Premier Collection X-23 Limited Edition Statue is priced at $174.99 and can be found located here. The Marvel Doctor Doom 1/7 Scale Limited Edition Mini Bust is priced at $69.99 and pre-orders will be found located here. Lastly, the Marvel Gallery Hawkeye With Pizza Dog Figure comes in at $49.99 and he can be found here.

"MARVEL COMIC DR DOOM BUST – Doctor Doom displays his mystical side in this all-new mini-bust, depicting the Latverian monarch in his trademark armor, wielding fire that appears magical in nature. Measuring approximately 6 inches tall, this mini-bust of Victor Von Doom is limited to only 3,000 pieces and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Juan Pitluk!"

"MARVEL GALLERY COMIC HAWKEYE PVC STATUE – A man's best friend is his dog, and a dog's best friend is pizza! Hawkeye and his sidekick Pizza Dog spring into action in this all-new Gallery Diorama, inspired by modern Marvel Comics. Cast in high-quality PVC, this approximately 9-inch sculpture features detailed sculpting and paint applications and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Mat Brouillard."

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021

SRP: $49.99

"MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION X-23 STATUE – She's the best there is at what she does! Laura Kinney pops her claws while standing on top of a fallen Sentinel head in this deluxe statue from DST! Part of the Premier Collection, this approximately 10-inch statue is limited to only 3,000 pieces and comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate o authenticity. Designed by Uriel Caton and sculpted by Alejandro Pereira!"

In Shops: Feb 24, 2021

SRP: $175.00