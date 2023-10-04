Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics, Marvel Legends

Marvel Knights Black Panther Leaps into Action with Marvel Legends

A new wave of Marvel Legends figures are here from Hasbro as comic fans are getting an impressive set of figures right from the pages

Black Panther has been around since the 60s in Marvel Comics, but it was his Marvel Knight era that really helped push the hero to new heights. From his role as King of Wakanda, his responsibilities as a hero, and even new interactions with other Marvel Universe were explored. He even got a new slick costume that Hasbro has now brought to life with their newest Marvel Legends Black Panther figure. This Marvel Knights version of T'Challa will be part of the new The Void Build A Figure Marvel Legends wave. Everything you love about this 90s version of the King is back with an all-black outfit, gold eyes and jewelry, and his sweet black cape. This is the one figure outside of the wave and will not come with a piece of The Void BAF, but it will still be a must have figure from the wave. Black Panther is set to arrive in fans collection in February 2024, and pre-orders are already live right here for $24.99. Be sure to check out some of the other Marvel Legends figures in this comic-inspired wave with Savage Namor, Vision, The New Warriors, and more.

Marvel Knights Black Panther

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Black Panther figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Black Panther comics. Black Panther Marvel Legends figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 2 alternate hand accessories. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6 inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine scenes inspired by Marvel comics on your shelf with Marvel figures and collectibles by Hasbro."

Includes figure and 2 accessories.

COMICS-INSPIRED BLACK PANTHER: This collectible Black Panther action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Black Panther comic books

MARVEL COMICS-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This officially licensed Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure comes with 2 alternate hand accessories

DISPLAY-WORTHY ARTICULATION: Collectible action figure features over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic poses on your shelf

KING OF WAKANDA: King T'Challa, the Black Panther, protects his home of Wakanda armed with superhuman abilities and the precious metal, Vibranium

BUILD YOUR COMIC CHARACTER COLLECTION: T'Challa joins Marvel's Crystar, New Warriors Justice, Squadron Supreme Power Princess, Vision, Namorita, and Namor as classic Marvel comics action figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!