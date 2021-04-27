NECA Puts TMNT April O'Neil 1990 Film Figure Up For Preorder

NECA posted the final part of their "April's April Takeover" episode, with the full reveal of their new TMNT 1990 film April O'Neil figure. The figure will feature a pretty spot-on likeness of Judith Hoag, who will be in a highly dated outfit from the film, a purse, a Channel 3 microphone, a sai, a pizza stack, and interchangeable hands and head. All of it will be housed in window box packaging like every NECA Ultimate is. You can see the TMNT April figure and the package shot down below.

April Is A Must For Any TMNT Movie Shelf

"From the 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie! After wading in a puddle of radioactive waste, four radical reptiles are transformed into New York City's greatest crime-fighting quartet. Also keeping an eye on the city's unprecedented crime wave is intrepid Channel 3 reporter April O'Neil, who eventually finds herself face-to-face with the Turtles when Raphael rescues her from Foot Clan ninjas. April is super articulated, highly detailed, and accurate to the movie, featuring the authorized likeness of Judith Hoag. The 7" figure comes with alternate head and hands, Channel 3 microphone, purse, pizza stack, and sai accessories. Window box packaging. Est. Shipping Aug 2021"

They also were offering a $100 signature edition of the figure that comes with the classic yellow rain jacket and a signed Channel 3 News badge, limited to 2000 pieces. That sold out quickly. For this regular edition of the TMNT 1990 April figure, however, you have two weeks to get a preorder at $29.99 plus shipping. This includes options for international customers as well. Basically, if you want one of these and miss the preorder, you have nobody to blame but yourself. The regular edition will also be available in Walmarts this fall. Don't be dumb and chance it though, just go here and secure one now.