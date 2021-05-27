Marvel Legends Reveals: More Age of Apocalypse, Spidey 2099, More

The Marvel Legends brand team held yet another reveal party today, following weeks of what has felt like daily revealed on their social media as well. This time the focus was all on the second wave of Age of Apocalypse figures coming later this year, as well as the reveal of a new version of Spider-Man 2099 in their popular vintage Spidey carded series. Rounding everything out was the reveal of the next wave of 3.75 inch figurs in the new Marvel Legends Retro collection, which has been a huge hit with collectors so far. you can see all of the reveals down below.

Marvel Legends Reveals

Wave 4 of Retro Collection will include Silver Surfer, USAgent, Stealth Iron Man, Loki, Storm, and Black Suit Spidey. Out of these, I really love that Stealth Suit Iron Man, I have a huge soft spot for the armor and I am glad Hasbro is giving it some love. Surfer looks amazing as well.

This new version of Spider-Man 2099 is a pretty big improvement over previous releases, and the colors on the suit are spot on. Throwing it on a vintage card was a great idea, it really sells it.

The main event though was the reveal of the second AoA wave of figures. A huge wave, this one consists of Cyclops, Magneto, Legion, Kitty Pryde, Rogue, Iceman, and the previously teased Sabretooth, all in their looks from AoA. Collect them all and build a massive AoA version of Colossus. This is a way more impressive wave than the first one, and I may be wrong, but I believe this is the first Mutant wave since they started making them again that does not include a Wolverine figure.

All of the Marvel Legends reveals will be up for preorder today at 1 PM EST pretty much wherever you buy toys online, including Hasbro Pulse.