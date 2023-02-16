Marvel Legends Spider-Man Vintage Kraven The Hunter Figure Revealed The latest Spider-Man vintage cardback Marvel Legends figure has been revealed, and it is Kraven The Hunter, coming to Walmart.

Marvel Legends fans got a treat this morning, as the latest Spider-Man villain to get the vintage cardback treatment was revealed to be Kraven The Hunter. Done in the style of his animated series appearance, this is a remaster of their last Kraven figure in the Marvel Legends line that was released as a Target exclusive a couple of years ago and one of the most anticipated releases in this vintage cardback line. He comes with his awesome vest and spear. The unfortunate news is that this will be a Walmart exclusive, part of this spring's Walmart Collectors Con. It will go up for preorder for $27.99 on March 16th at 10 am, but anyone who has any experience preordering from Walmart knows how that goes. Check him out below.

Marvel Legends Kraven the Hunter Release Details

"With serum-powered strength and honed senses that drove him mad, Kraven the Hunter is neither Spider-Man's friend nor foe—but the Web-Slinger might be his only shot at a cure. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES KRAVEN THE HUNTER figure. This quality 6-inch scale Kraven figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance from 1990s figures based on the 1994 Spider-Man: The Animated Series cartoon! Includes figure and entertainment-inspired spear accessory. With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan-favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order March 16 @10AM ET exclusively at Walmart as part of Walmart Collector Con."

I have been loving these vintage cardbacks figures since they were released, and this one is no different. I have the original, so I have to decide if I will replace it or not.