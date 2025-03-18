Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Masters of the Universe: Origins Battle of Eternia 4-Pack Revealed

Mattel has announced their latest Masters of the Universe: Origins collection with a special Battle of Eternia 4-Pack

Meet Paragon Champion, Skel-Knight, Horde Revenant, and The Pit Warden in this legendary collection.

Each warrior embodies a unique Eternia faction, offering posability and authentic weapon accessories.

Pre-order now for $69.99 with a release set for June 2025; perfect for fans 6 years and older.

The epic battle for Eternia rages on with the Masters of the Universe: Battle for Eternia 4-Pack, featuring four powerful warriors: Paragon Champion, the Skel-Knight, the Horde Revenant, and The Pit Warden. Each character represents a distinct faction in Eternia's never-ending war. Paragon Champion, a noble warrior of light, wields a mighty hammer to protect the kingdom. The Skel-Knight, a cursed skeletal warrior, serves Skeletor and his dark magic. The Horde Revenant arrives from Hordak's Oathbreakers and brings fear and destruction wherever he goes.

The Multipack ends with Pit Warden, who brings a sssinister addition to this lineup, rounding out this fight with a contribution from King Hiss. This is a great army builder set for Masters of the Universe, with the whole set coming in a nicely themed box from Mattel. While these are not iconic characters of Eternia, it is nice to see these warriors step into the spotlight, capturing this almost never-ending war. The Masters of the Universe: Origins Battle of Eternia Multipack is priced at $69.99; it is set for a June 2025 release, and pre-orders are live.

Masters of the Universe: Origins – Battle of Eternia Multipack

"This Masters of the Universe Battle for Eternia multi-pack presents 4 different factions of Good versus Evil, a thrilling army builder for any Origins collector. Each figure has a vintage look at 5.5-inch scale, but with the modern posability of 16 movable joints. The Paragon Champion represents the Royal Kingsguard of Eternia. The Skel-Knight is subservient to the Evil Lord of Destruction, Skeletor."

"The Horde Revenant comes from Hordak's Oathbreakers. The Pit Warden is a multi-headed menace under the direction of King Hiss. Each figure comes with an authentic design and at least one weapon accessory. Makes a great starter collection for Masters of the Universe fans 6 years and older or to supplement storytelling for any existing one. Colors and decorations may vary."

