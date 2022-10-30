Masters of the Universe Teela and Orko Save the Day with Iron Studios

Masters of the Universe is bigger and better than ever, with multiple TV series and plenty of collectibles to go around. Mattel continues to go strong with their Origins line, but for more static collectors, Iron Studios continues to bring the world of Eternia to statue form. We have already seen plenty of iconic Masters of the Universe heroes and villains arrive, and it looks like another one is here. Teela and Orko are together again with this dynamic and beautifully sculpted Art Scale 1/10 statue. Both mystical warriors are faithfully recreated from the animated series with updated realistic elements. The statue comes in at 14.2" tall and shows off Teela and Orko or a rocky terrain surrounded by magic. Collectors can find this deluxe statue priced at $229.99, it is also set for a Q3 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

It's a Teela and Orko Team-Up with Iron Studios

"Paying close attention to any possible threat to her right flank, the official Eternian Leader Teela tightly holds her longsword, protecting her opposite side with a small but efficient shield. Raised in the Royal Palace, Teela was trained since her childhood by her father, one of the planet's greatest warriors, improving her combat skills from an early age. By her side, a small humanoid Orko has features of a blue elf, with his body and face almost completely hidden under a crimson cloak and hat and a purple scarf."

"He floats gesturing his small hands, casting a protective spell for them both that manifests in the shape of blue energy tentacles with the texture of crystals. Thus, Iron Studios proudly present another statue in their MOTU line with "Teela and Orko Deluxe – Masters of the Universe – Art Scale 1/10", with Eternia's greatest warrior and the small and brave but sometimes clumsy trollan sorcerer, together over a pedestal of spiky rocks from a battlefield."