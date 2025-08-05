Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Mattel Debuts Masters of the Universe Origins Snake Lair Crowdfund

At long last, the Masters of the Universe Origins Snake Lair Playset is back as Mattel finally debuts their long-awaited crowdfund

Article Summary Mattel launches Masters of the Universe Origins Snake Lair Playset crowdfund packed with Snake Men action.

The $300, four-level fortress includes a working drawbridge, weapon racks, zipline, and throne room.

Includes exclusive Lady Slither, Chimera steed, and early-backer Skeletal Lady Slither action figures.

6,000 backers needed by August 28, 2025, with bonus unlocks like the Priest Pythonus Origins figure at 8,000.

The Snake Men are slithering back into action as Mattel Creations has officially launched the Masters of the Universe Origins Snake Lair Playset crowdfund. This crowdfund was announced a few years ago but never fully got off the ground. However, you can never keep '80s villainy down, and now with updated improvements from fan feedback. Priced at $300, this massive, four-level fortress is packed with evil at 30" tall and has a working drawbridge, snake shackles, an iron maiden, weapon racks, a zipline, and even a throne room! It's scaled perfectly with Castle Grayskull and Snake Mountain playsets and will come with some impressive Masters of the Universe figures, including Lady Slither.

That is not all, though, as Chimera, Lady Slither's two-headed evil steed, is also included, and if you back before 8/14/25, you can get the Skeletal Lady Slither Origins figure too. The whole crowdfunding goal is that 6,000 backers are needed by August 28, 2025. If things go to plan, there are even some extra unlocks starting at 6,000 backers for extra Fortress Accessories and 8,000 backers to get the Priest Pythonus Origins figure. All of the ssssinister fun of the Masters of the Universe Snake Men starts right on Mattel Creations, so back it while you can!

Masters of the Universe Origins Snake Lair Playset Crowdfund

"The Masters of the Universe Snake Lair is the fortress of Lady Slither and home base for the Snake Men. It was first featured in Classics Mini Comic #5, "He-Man vs. Skeletor! Their Final Battle!" but was never created in toy form. Now, you have the chance to bring it to life! The MOTU community voted it Eternia's Choice, and we've incorporated fan feedback to shape the design. It'll feature a throne room for Lady Slither, with a serpentine design exactly to her liking."

"Unwelcome visitors will be greeted with blasters, snatched up in capture devices, and placed into the iron maiden or snake shackles. No villain is complete without an evil steed, this set also features Lady Slither's two-headed serpentine steed Chimera. This is your one and only chance, fund all the tiers and restore Lady Slither's stronghold to its Preternian glory!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!