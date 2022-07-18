Mattel's Masters of the Universe: Masterverse Deluxe Beast Man Arrives

I love how we are starting to see the return of glory for some of the iconic toy franchises from the 80s. G.I. Joe, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, ThunderCats, and Masters of the Universe are back and better than ever. We have seen some impressive Masters of the Universe collectibles like the limited-timed release of She-Ra. Mattel has plenty of lines for our heroes of Eternia, starting with the popular Origins line to the larger updater Masterverse series. Many collectors love these newly sculpted and updated versions of the MOTU heroes and villains based on the Revelations animated series on Netflix. Well, a new villain has arrived as Mattel debuts their New Eternia Deluxe Beast Man!

Beast Man is ready to take on He-Man and anyone else who gets in his way with a very impressive deluxe figure. Coming in at 9" tall, the Masters of the Universe villain has 30 points of articulation and is loaded with accessories and swappable parts. One of the cool new additions is swappable fur, allowing fans to display him with fuzzy fur or plastic. He will also come with attachable armor, helmet, whip, and a spiked club. Beast Man will be a necessary addition to your MOTU Masterverse collection, and he is priced at $34.99. He is expected to release in November 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"It's a thrilling time to be a Masters of the Universe fan! For longtime fans and for a new generation of kids who love action and adventure, it's time to discover the thrilling action and adventures of He-Man, Skeletor, the secrets of Castle Grayskull and so much more!"

Product Features

9 inches (22.86cm)

Made of plastic

Based on Masters of the Universe characters

Part of the Masterverse line

Over 30 points of articulation

Box Contents

Beast Man figure

2 Pairs of hands

Armor set

Helmet

Fur chest piece

Plastic chest piece

Club

Whip