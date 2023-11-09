Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman & Robin, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Brings Back Chris O'Donnell's Robin from Batman & Robin 97'

Get ready for a blast from the past as McFarlane Toys is taking fans back to the 90s with a new Batman & Robin DC Multiverse figure wave

Article Summary McFarlane Toys releases a '97 Batman & Robin Robin figure that includes some icy accessories.

Chris O'Donnell's iconic '90s portrayal of Robin is remarkably sculpted, bringing him to life.

Complete the set for a Build-a-Figure of Mr. Freeze by collecting all four.

The collection, including Batman, Poison Ivy, and Batgirl, hits shelves in December.

Unleash your nostalgia as McFarlane Toys is debuting their newest DC Multiverse collection, featuring the beloved characters from the 1997 film Batman & Robin! That is right, the boys are back in town as the dynamic duo is back and ready to take down Mr. Freeze once again. Get ready to dive into the vibrant and iconic world of Gotham City with these remarkable figures. Joining the line next is Chris O'Donnell as Robin, the Boy Wonder as McFarlane captures the essence of the character right from the '90s film. Robin will have dynamic articulation as well as a fantastic sculpt, and will come with some freeze accessories. These frosty items will work well with the Mr. Freeze Build-a-Figure that can be built when all four figures in the Batman & Robin wave are purchased. These legendary heroes, bat-nips and all, are back and arriving in December 2023 for $24.99. Pre-orders are already live right here with the set of four figures featuring Batman, Robin, Poison Ivy, and Batgirl. To the Batmobile!

Robin from Batman & Robin Joins the DC Multiverse

"THE DARK KNIGHT™ battles his greatest threats yet: cold-hearted MR. FREEZE™, venomous POISON IVY™ and the unstoppable brute known only as BANE™. BATMAN™ finds himself at odds with his crimefighting comrade ROBIN™, no longer satisfied with his role as a sidekick. As MR. FREEZE™ threatens to unleash a new ice age upon the citizens of GOTHAM CITY™, the DYNAMIC DUD, now joined by the heroic newcomer BATGIRL™, must learn to work as a team before GOTHAM CITY is put on ice."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

The figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the rest of Batman & Robin Build-a line will assemble Mr. Freeze

Robin includes two ice freeze effects and display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!