McFarlane Brings DC Comics Superman and Agent Liberty to SDCC

McFarlane Toys is back and diving back into the growing DC Multiverse as they debut new San Diego Comic Con DC Comics figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils exclusive Superman and Agent Liberty figures at SDCC 2024.

Special edition Bronze Statue Superman figure celebrates The Man of Steel's legacy.

Agent Liberty, first seen in Superman #60, comes to life with a detailed action figure.

Figures to be available at SDCC and likely on McFarlane Toys Store during or post-con.

McFarlane Toys is getting ready to try and impress DC Comic fans at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 as they debut some new convention exclusive DC Multiverse figures. Last year was the first year where McFarlane Toys had a nice set of exclusives at the con with Bane and Bank Robber Joker from The Dark Knight Trilogy, a cel-shaded Knightfall Batman, and an anniversary art-styled Superman. So far, two new figures are coming to San Diego 24' with DC Comics Agent Liberty and a special edition Bronze Statue Superman. Up first is Superman, who is receiving a Bronze Statue deco, which is a tribute to the Man of Steel's enduring legacy. Coming to life from The Adventures of Superman #499: Funeral for a Friend, the statue of Man of Steel comes into action figure form. Featuring an impressive bronze deco, this figure is nicely crafted and will come with an eagle to faithfully bring the pose to life.

McFarlane Toys Brings New DC Comics Figures to SDCC

That is not all, though, as McFarlane Toys is stepping deeper into the DC Comics Universe with a brand new character making his debut. Agent Liberty, also known as Benjamin Lockwood, is ready for his close-up, who first appeared in Superman #60 back in 1991. Lockwood was a former CIA agent who became disillusioned with the government and ended up donning a high-tech suit to fight for justice on his terms. Based on his design in DC Comics Panic in the Sky story, Agent Liberty is packed with detail and will seemingly come with a shield. Fans will be able to find both of these figures right at San Diego Comic-Con and most likely an exclusive drop on the McFarlane Toys Store either during the con or after. Stay tuned for more SDCC news as well as more DC Comics exclusives arriving from McFarlane Toys.

