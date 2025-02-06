Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Debuts New 1:3 DC Comics Dark Knight Returns Batman Cowl

Step into the DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they debut a new set of 1:3 scale replica Batman cowls from around the multiverse

Article Summary Discover McFarlane's 1:3 scale Batman cowl replicas from the DC Multiverse.

Famous for its dark, iconic style, Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns inspires a stunning Batman cowl.

Standing 7” tall, this cowl is a must-have for collectors and showcases the thrilling comic style.

Pre-order your Batman Dark Knight Returns cowl for $14.99, set to release in April 2025.

Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns (1986) is a groundbreaking DC Comics miniseries that easily helped redefine Batman. This series is more an Elseworlds story than anything else as it takes place outside of the main DC Comics continuity. Set in a dystopian Gotham, this story tells the tale of an older, battle-worn Bruce Wayne who finally decides to come out of retirement to take on the rising crime in Gotham. This Batman is a darker and more violent version of the character, and it also introduces a new female Robin, Carrie Kelley. Miller's Dark Knight Returns was an incredible comic that showed the world just how far the Dark Knight would go for justice, even if it meant taking on Superman.

McFarlane Toys continues to capture the legacy of Batman with their new line of 1:3 replica cowls. One of which is from the hit Frank Miller series capturing that slick blue cowl with shading just like in the comic. Standing 7" tall, this impressive mini cowl is placed on its own base and will look great in any growing DC Comics collection, especially with the actual comic behind it. Pre-orders are already live online, including McFarlane Toys Store, for this new release with a $14.99 price tag and April 2025 release.

Batman (Dark Knight Returns) 1:3 Scale Cowl Replica

"This masterpiece of comics storytelling brings to life a dark world and an even darker man. Frank Miller completely reinvents the legend of Batman in his saga of a near-future Gotham City gone to rot, ten years after the Dark Knight's retirement."

1:3 SCALE COWL REPLICA based on THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS comic.

Stands approximately 7" tall.

Includes display stand.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Direct Replica Cowls.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!