McFarlane Makes a Joke with New $250 Joker Movie Deluxe Collector Set

McFarlane debuts new and very pricey The Joker Movie Limited Edition Deluxe Collector (Live with Murray Franklin) figure set

McFarlane Toys is really some heads as they announce their very first Joker Movie DC Multiverse figures. However, this set is not just a single release but a Limited Edition Deluxe Collector Set that is filled with goodies. This set will allow DC Comics fans to recreate the deadly Live with Murray Franklin interview with two 7" figures with Joker and Franklin Murray. Arthur Fleck will be featured in his full costumed outfit with face paint and two swappable face plates. On top of that, McFarlane has also included a diorama set featuring the Live with Murray Franklin backdrop with floor, host desk, two chairs, microphone, plant, and mug.

This set will even feature some 1:1 replicas from the film with Joker's notebook, a Don't Forget to Smile metal sign, an Open Mic Night poster, and his Forgive My Laughter card. This is a pretty amazing set from a popular DC Comics film, but McFarlane is getting the last laugh here with a whopping $249.99 price tag! That is right; this bundle is more expensive than Hasbro's new 22" tall X-Men 97' Sentinel or the HasLab Marvel Legends Giant-Man, which was only $199.99! If you want to take the plunge into madness, then pre-orders are live online right now online, including McFarlane Toys Store with a March 2025 release date.

The Joker Movie Deluxe Collector Set (Live with Murray Franklin)

In 1981 GOTHAM CITY, a struggling, mentally ill comic battles to be seen. His life takes a dark, gut-wrenching turn after he lashes back at attackers.

Incredibly detailed 7" scale Limited Edition Deluxe Collector set based on the theatrical smash-hit JOKER.

Joker and Murray Franklin figures are designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes TWO 7" scale figures, 4 alternate hands, 3 interchangeable Joker faces, pistol, joke book and a collectible art card.

Diorama set features Live with Murray Franklin backdrop and floor, host desk, 2 chairs, mug, microphone and plant.

Also includes life size prop replica items: Joker notebook, "Don't Forget to Smile" sign (metal), Open Mic Night poster (paper), and Forgive my Laughter (card stock).

