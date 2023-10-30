Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, lobo, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Fully Reveals DC Comics Lobo & Spacehog 2-Pack

Your favorite and last Czarnian is here as pre-orders have arrived for McFarlane Toys newest DC Comics Gold Label set

Article Summary McFarlane Toys has officially launched pre-orders for the new DC Comics Gold Label set featuring Lobo and his Spacehog.

Lobo set includes two swappable heads, heavy metal guitar, pet Dawg, chain, and a dynamic base for the Spacehog.

The Justice League of America Lobo & Spacehog set is an exclusive release, available for $69.99 only on Amazon.

The 7-inch DC Multiverse Lobo figure boasts ultra articulation with up to 22 moving parts, based on DC comics appearance.

It is finally time to pre-order The Main Man as McFarlane Toys has finally fully revealed their newest Gold Label set. It was only last week when DC fans found out that a new DC Multiverse Gold Label set is on the way featuring the Last Czarnian and his Spacehog. Lobo made his first appearance in DC Comics Omega Men #3 back in 1983 and was created by writer Roger Slifer and artist Keith Giffen. This marks the second release for Lobo in the DC Multiverse line, and as pre-orders arrive, we finally get to see what is included with this intergalactic bounty hunter. Lobo will come with two swappable heads, a heavy metal guitar, his pet Dawg, his signature chain, and a dynamic base to show his Spacehog in flight. These DC Comics vehicle sets are something special, and it is nice to see the DC Universe get some sweet collectibles like this. The Justice League of America Lobo & Spacehog set will be an Amazon Exclusive and is getting a $69.99 piece tag. Pre-orders are already live right here, with the set expected to be released in January 2023.

Lobo & Spacehog (Justice League of America) Gold Label

"Intergalactic biker LOBO is the last survivor of the alien CZARNIAN race, but only because he killed the whole lot of them. Crude, rude, and nearly impossible to kill, the super-tough bounty hunter wanders the cosmos on his space bike, looking for new and deserving "bastiches" to "frag," with plenty of pit stops at local alien bars along the way."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

LOBO™ and SPACEHOG™ are based on their appearances in DC™ comics

Includes vehicle with stand, chain and guitar accessories, alternate head and Dawg

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

