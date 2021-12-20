McFarlane Toys Teases New DC Multiverse Figures Are Coming Soon

McFarlane Toys is back with a new set of teasers for some upcoming DC Comics figures for their impressive DC Multiverse line. Four new 7" figures have been revealed, and to make things even better, not a single one is a Batman or Bat-released figure. The first one comes to us from one of the recent DC Comics story lines Endless Winter with the arrival of Aquaman. This is the first Aquaman figure Mcfarlane Toys has released, and he is a beast with the classic orange and green design with Trident accessories. We then get the return of an iconic alien as Martian Manhunter is back and ready for some new adventures. I am getting some major Steve Orlando and Riley Rossmo Martian Manhunter mini series vibe for this figure too, especially with the head sculpt. Both of these figures will be an impressive addition to any DC Multiverse collection, and it is said that pre-orders will be arriving shortly.

The DC Multiverse fun does not end there either as the world of Superman rises once again with two new figures coming to us from McFarlane Toys. As seen above, Solar Suit Superman and General Zod are back with two fantastic figures that will easily shake up any collection. Both figures are highly detailed, but General Zod wearing his armor as he awaits the Man of Steel as his next challenger. Superman, on the other hand is donning his beard and classic and slick black and silver suit for this guy fantastic sculpt from McFarlane Toys. Superman collectors will definitely not want to miss out on owning these beauties, and while pre-orders are not live, all of these figures will be found here when live along with other DC Multiverse collectibles.