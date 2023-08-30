Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: buzz lightyear, disney, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Unveils Mirrorverse Glow-in-The-Dark Buzz Lightyear

McFarlane Toys is back with a new Mirrorverse figure as Buzz Lightyear is Glowing in The Dark with this Special Edition release

McFarlane Toys is blasting off to infinity and beyond as they unveiled a brand new figure. Releasing as part of their Disney Mirrorverse line, Buzz Lightyear is back and ready for action. This infamous Space Ranger from Toy Story is suiting up and is getting a new glow in the dark variant release. Releasing as an Amazon Exclusive, this new Gold Label Buzz Lightyear features his design from the game with a sweet glowing armor set with removable wings and base. The Disney Mirrorverse game features your favorite Disney heroes, but all united and fighting the forces of evil with new designs. This figure is the first Gold Label release, and if you love Buzz Lightyear, he might just be worth the $29.99. Pre-orders are already live right here with an October 29, 2023 release. Now, if we can just get McFarlane to give us a Zurg, then the ultimate battle can come to life.

Disney Mirrorverse Buzz Lightyear Glow in The Dark Edition

"McFarlane Toys – Disney Mirrorverse Buzz Lightyear Glow in The Dark Edition – Courageous and dutiful, Buzz Lightyear is far from your average plaything. This brave Space Ranger's super-charged suit is outfitted with an arsenal of the latest Star Command tech in the Mirrorverse, including lasers and an armor-blasting arm cannon."

McFarlane Gold Label Amazon Exclusive

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the Disney Mirrorverse mobile game

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Buzz Lightyear includes removable wings, card stand and base

Lightyear is featured in Glow In the Dark paint

Included collectible art card with character art on the front and certificate of authenticity on the back

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!