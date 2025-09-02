Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Unveils New Batman & Robin 1/3 Scale Replica Cowl

The legacy of the Caped Crusader continues to come to life as McFarlane Toys as they debut new replica 1/3 scale Batman cowls

Article Summary McFarlane Toys debuts a 1/3 scale replica cowl from the 1997 Batman & Robin movie, iconic and controversial.

Features sleek, shiny design inspired by George Clooney’s Batman, minus the infamous bat-nipples.

Perfect collectible for Batman fans seeking a piece of 90s nostalgia for just $17.99, pre-orders now live.

Stands 7 inches tall and includes a display stand, making it a standout piece for any Bat-Cave collection.

Batman & Robin was directed by Joel Schumacher, released in 1997, and was widely remembered as one of the most controversial entries in the Batman film franchise. Starring George Clooney as Batman and Chris O'Donnell as Robin, the film also features Alicia Silverstone as Batgirl, Arnold Schwarzenegger as Mr. Freeze, and Uma Thurman as Poison Ivy. Known for its more campy tone, exaggerated costumes, and over-the-top performances, the movie sharply contrasts the darker Batman films. From glowing neon sets in Gotham to cartoonish action, and even plenty of icy puns from Mr. Freeze, Batman & Robin leaned heavily into a style reminiscent of the 1960s Batman TV series.

While many might have criticized the film, George Clooney returned as Bruce Wayne in The Flash, just to show viewers how far Barry Allen messed up the multiverse. However, Batman & Robin is a classic film of the 90s and one many kids grew up with, and now they can own a new 1/3 replica cowl from McFarlane Toys. This beauty shows that sleek and shiny design fans love without the use of the infamous bat-nipples. Add some controversy to your Bat-Cave for $17.99 as pre-orders are live right now with an October 2025 release.

Batman and Robin 1:3 Scale Cowl Replica

"THE DARK KNIGHT battles his greatest threats yet: cold-hearted MR. FREEZE, venomous POISON IVY and the unstoppable brute known only as BANE. BATMAN finds himself at odds with his crimefighting comrade ROBIN, no longer satisfied with his role as a sidekick. As MR. FREEZE threatens to unleash a new ice age upon the citizens of GOTHAM CITY, the DYNAMIC DUO, now joined by the heroic newcomer BATGIRL, must learn to work as a team before GOTHAM CITY is put on ice."

1:3 SCALE COWL REPLICA based on BATMAN AND ROBIN.

Stands approximately 7" tall.

Includes display stand.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Direct Replica Cowls.

