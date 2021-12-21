Pre-Orders Arrive for McFarlane Toys Superman: Lois and Clark Figure

Superman: Lois and Clark was a nice retcon for DC Comics New 52 comic run, shuffling off the Man and Steel and his family to a new planet. Operating in secret, Clark continued his heroics in his iconic Black and Silver Solar Suit up until he had to be revealed to the world once again. Taking over the mantle as the one and only Superman, the New 52 world became what it once was with DC Rebirth. McFarlane Toys captures this portrayal of Superman once again with their newest DC Multiverse figure. Pre-orders are finally live for this new figure, showing better detail, accessories, and all of his bearded glory. With an extra pair of hands and a posing rod, DC Comics fans can find the Superman: Lois and Clark DC Multiverse Solar Suit figure here for $19.99 with an April 2022 release date.

"Sent to Earth from the dying planet of Krypton as a baby, Kal-El was found by farmers Martha and Jonathan Kent and raised as their son, Clark. As Clark grew up, the radiation from Earth's yellow sun gave him extraordinary powers, which he kept hidden. Now fully grown, he uses his powers to protect his adopted world as Superman. The Man of Steel is virtually invulnerable and has the powers of super-strength, super-speed, and flight. He also has enhanced senses, including heat vision, X-ray vision, super-hearing, and super-breath."





"After their universe was wiped from reality and replaced with the New 52 worlds that make up the Multiverse, Clark, Lois, and their son Jonathan have been transported to a new, different Earth. After remaining undercover for many years, Clark dons a black and silver suit and operates as Superman in secret."

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

Collectable art cards with character art on the front, and character biographies on the back