Spawn Detectives Sam and Twitch Are on the Case with McFarlane

Hellspawn's are not the only new Spawn Comic figures heading our way from McFarlane Toys. Even some of Al Simmons mortal allies are joining in on the fun as a new 2-pack featuring Sam Burke and Twitch has arrived. These seasoned Homicide Detectives have seen plenty of blood and carnage in the NYPD, but when Spawn hit the city, things got a lot more gruesome. Their work has even led them in contact with Spawn himself, and now they both do what they must to keep the citizens of Rat City safe. This fantastic 2-pack set brings Sam and Twitch to life right off the pages of Spawn and includes their trusty weapons. This is a deluxe figure set that shows that McFarlane Toys is not just focusing on all the chaotic Hellspawn's out there, and it is a breath of fresh air. Spawn's Universe Sam and Twitch are priced at $39.99, are set for a November 2022 release, and pre-orders are live here. Be sure to keep an eye out as more Spawn figures have arrived and are bigger and badder than ever!

"Sam Burke and his long-time partner, Maximillian Williams III (aka. Twitch), are two seasoned Detectives from the NYPD Homicide Division. Their work on the city's more esoteric and bizarre cases eventually led them to the Hellspawn known as Al Simmons. An uneasy alliance was formed as both sides attempted to do what was right for the denizens of Rat City."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off Todd McFarlane's Spawn Comic Series

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Sam and Twitch bothh come with comic accurate accessories

Featured in Spawn themed window boxed packaging

Collect all McFarlane Toys Spawn figures