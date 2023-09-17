Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: aquaman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Unleashes the Sunken Citadel Pirate MegaFig from Aquaman 2

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has arrived at McFarlane Toys with a brand new set of DC Multiverse figures from the sevens seas

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom awaits, and McFarlane Toys is taking the plunge with their impressive DC Multiverse line. Prepare to face off with a new threat from the depths of the ocean as McFarlane unveils its first MegaFig for their line. The menacing Sunken Citadel Pirate from the underwater ghost town known as the Sunken Citadel is ready to go toe to toe with Aquaman. It is unclear who or what this creature is, but he will surely be a formidable adversary for your DC Multiverse Aquaman collection. Whether he is a friend or a foe rising to claim the seas as his own, McFarlane packed this beauty with detail. Rule the Seven Seas and emerge from the dark abyss by adding the Sunken Citadel Pirate MegaFig to your collection for $39.99. The Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom DC Multiverse wave arrives in October 2023, and pre-orders are live right here. Be sure to also add one of the impressive King of Atlantis figures to your order as well to put him in his place.

Sunken Citadel Pirate MegaFig Rises from McFarlane Toys

"One of many disreputable types who choose to "disappear" from both surface and sea and reside within the underwater ghost town known as the "Sunken Citadel" a dangerous world made up of rusty, sunken vessels and Victorian era steampunk structures scavenged from around the world that cling to the steep, monolithic walls of an underwater canyon."

Megafigs are large figures to match their 7in scale figure counterparts based off the DC Multiverse.

Incredibly detailed mega figure based on the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom movie.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Sunken Citadel Pirate includes base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures.

