Mega Man Comes to Hiya Toys with New Mega Man X series X Figure 

Hiya Toys is ready for action as they take on yet another franchise, and they debut their newest creation with Capcom's Mega Man figure. Dr. Light created Mega Man X as the first Hunter capable of independent thought and emotion. X embodies the conflict between peace and duty, fighting tirelessly alongside Zero to protect humanity from Maverick threats. This hero's legacy is now faithfully brought to life with Hiya Toys' newest Exquisite Basic Series X figure. Standing roughly 5.7" tall, this figure nicely captures X right off the screen with an impressive sculpt, showcasing his signature blue armor from the 1993 video game.

Hiya Toys was sure to add a nice selection of accessories for this new release as well, starting with three interchangeable faces, hands, and a blaster effect. To make things even better, Mega Man goes one step further than most figures as he will have a light-up X-Buster with three different modes. X will also have magnetic boots, which will allow him to connect to metal surfaces, adding new and more dynamic posing. Collectors can already pre-order the Exquisite Basic Series Mega Man X for $54.99, and it is set to release in Q4 2026.