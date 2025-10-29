Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: ,

Mega Man Comes to Hiya Toys with New Mega Man X series X Figure 

A new Hiya Toys Exquisite Basic Series figure is coming soon as the adventures of Mega Man X are coming to life 

Article Summary

  • Hiya Toys unveils a new Mega Man X action figure in their Exquisite Basic Series lineup.
  • The 5.7" figure features signature blue armor, detailed sculpt, and authentic game-inspired design.
  • Accessories include three face plates, interchangeable hands, blaster effect, and light-up X-Buster.
  • Magnetic boots enable dynamic posing on metal surfaces; pre-orders open for Q4 2026 release at $54.99.

Hiya Toys is ready for action as they take on yet another franchise, and they debut their newest creation with Capcom's Mega Man figure. Dr. Light created Mega Man X as the first Hunter capable of independent thought and emotion. X embodies the conflict between peace and duty, fighting tirelessly alongside Zero to protect humanity from Maverick threats. This hero's legacy is now faithfully brought to life with Hiya Toys' newest Exquisite Basic Series X figure. Standing roughly 5.7" tall, this figure nicely captures X right off the screen with an impressive sculpt, showcasing his signature blue armor from the 1993 video game.

Hiya Toys was sure to add a nice selection of accessories for this new release as well, starting with three interchangeable faces, hands, and a blaster effect. To make things even better, Mega Man goes one step further than most figures as he will have a light-up X-Buster with three different modes. X will also have magnetic boots, which will allow him to connect to metal surfaces, adding new and more dynamic posing. Collectors can already pre-order the Exquisite Basic Series Mega Man X for $54.99, and it is set to release in Q4 2026.

HIYA Exquisite Basic Series – Mega Man X series X

"Since its debut in 1993, Mega Man X has become an unforgettable classic in the hearts of countless players. As the first Hunter robot capable of independent thought, X shoulders the mission of protecting peace, fighting alongside his comrades against powerful enemies threatening the world. This new EXQUISITE BASIC Series X Action Figure stands 14.5CM tall, faithfully capturing his classic look based on the original design. His signature blue armor features clean and sharp lines, determined gaze and upright posture perfectly embody the guardian style fans remember."

"In addition to the default smiling expression, three interchangeable face plates are included: gritting teeth, shouting, and serious. Includes six interchangeable hands and one interchangeable X Buster, while the magnetic soles let you anchor the figure to metal surface for rich customization and dynamic play options."

