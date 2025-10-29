Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hiya toys, mega man
Mega Man Comes to Hiya Toys with New Mega Man X series X Figure
A new Hiya Toys Exquisite Basic Series figure is coming soon as the adventures of Mega Man X are coming to life
Article Summary
- Hiya Toys unveils a new Mega Man X action figure in their Exquisite Basic Series lineup.
- The 5.7" figure features signature blue armor, detailed sculpt, and authentic game-inspired design.
- Accessories include three face plates, interchangeable hands, blaster effect, and light-up X-Buster.
- Magnetic boots enable dynamic posing on metal surfaces; pre-orders open for Q4 2026 release at $54.99.
HIYA Exquisite Basic Series – Mega Man X series X
"Since its debut in 1993, Mega Man X has become an unforgettable classic in the hearts of countless players. As the first Hunter robot capable of independent thought, X shoulders the mission of protecting peace, fighting alongside his comrades against powerful enemies threatening the world. This new EXQUISITE BASIC Series X Action Figure stands 14.5CM tall, faithfully capturing his classic look based on the original design. His signature blue armor features clean and sharp lines, determined gaze and upright posture perfectly embody the guardian style fans remember."
"In addition to the default smiling expression, three interchangeable face plates are included: gritting teeth, shouting, and serious. Includes six interchangeable hands and one interchangeable X Buster, while the magnetic soles let you anchor the figure to metal surface for rich customization and dynamic play options."