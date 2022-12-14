Mezco Debuts Rumble Society Atticus Doom: Necroverse Edition

Mezco Toyz is back with another variant rerelease as Rumble Society Atticus Doom: Necroverse Edition has arrived. This One:12 Collective figure gives collectors everything they loved bout the original release and more. Newly updated glow in the dark parts is now included, with all weapons, hands, and magic being able to light up the night. This version of Atticus Doom is an incredible piece of work and will be a must own figure for Rumble Society fans. It is pretty common to see every member of the Rumble Society get a secondary updated rerelease. Every member, besides Gomez, has seen a new updated release, and this one takes the cake. The added glow-in-the-dark pieces will shine with this release, and he comes in at $100. Atticus Doom: Necroverse Edition is available for purchase right now, and fans can find him right here.

Rumble Society – Atticus Doom: Necroverse Edition

"Transversing between our realm and the Necroverse, the Necromagus Prime's countenance shifts. The One:12 Collective Atticus Doom: Necroverse Edition comes attired in all black with green accents, wearing a turtleneck sweater and waistcoat under his overcoat with faux-fur collar and cuffs. Included are two head portraits: the Mantle of Madness and a standard Atticus portrait which features a removable brain and the Philosopher's Oculus. In addition to his standard interchangeable hands, Atticus features a wide array of empowered left hands that draw mystic energies from the Necroverse."

"A scholar of the strange darkness, wielder of arcane magic, and aligned with the unknown, Atticus comes complete with a variety of otherworldly accessories which glow in the dark, including The Blade of Zion with removable flame FX, Eldritch FX, The Eye of Mordrid, Grimoire that opens, closes, and locks, multiple spell/portal FX that attach to his wrist-mounted posing post, a posable Cthulhu Fraction hand, and much more."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE ATTICUS DOOM FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Two (2) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 16cm tall

Six (6) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L & R) One (1) pair of posing hands (L & R) One (1) pair of holding hand (L & R)



COSTUME:

Fedora

Top hat

Overcoat with faux-fur collar

Sufi turban

Long-sleeve shirt

Ascot

Waistcoat

Slacks

Boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) Mantle of Madness head

One (1) Goblin Shillelagh

One (1) Eldritch FX

One (1) Eye of Mordrid

One (1) Blade of Zion

One (1) flame FX for Blade of Zion

One (1) brain (removable)

One (1) Philosopher's Oculus (fits into brain)

One (1) posed Cthulhu Fraction

One (1) Cthulhu Fraction with integrated posing wire

One (1) Medusa Hand

One (1) Nebulous Claw

One (1) Cindered Palm with attachable flame

One (1) Alayna Alishrir – book with real paper pages

One (1) book posing post

Two (2) Shackles of Hastur (attach to wrists)

Two (2) small spell FX (attach to forearms)

Two (2) large spell FX

One (1) spell/portal posing post

Two (2) eye flame FX

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective Atticus Doom figure is packaged in a collector-friendly box, designed with collectors in mind