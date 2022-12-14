Mezco Debuts Rumble Society Atticus Doom: Necroverse Edition
Mezco Toyz is back with another variant rerelease as Rumble Society Atticus Doom: Necroverse Edition has arrived. This One:12 Collective figure gives collectors everything they loved bout the original release and more. Newly updated glow in the dark parts is now included, with all weapons, hands, and magic being able to light up the night. This version of Atticus Doom is an incredible piece of work and will be a must own figure for Rumble Society fans. It is pretty common to see every member of the Rumble Society get a secondary updated rerelease. Every member, besides Gomez, has seen a new updated release, and this one takes the cake. The added glow-in-the-dark pieces will shine with this release, and he comes in at $100. Atticus Doom: Necroverse Edition is available for purchase right now, and fans can find him right here.
"Transversing between our realm and the Necroverse, the Necromagus Prime's countenance shifts. The One:12 Collective Atticus Doom: Necroverse Edition comes attired in all black with green accents, wearing a turtleneck sweater and waistcoat under his overcoat with faux-fur collar and cuffs. Included are two head portraits: the Mantle of Madness and a standard Atticus portrait which features a removable brain and the Philosopher's Oculus. In addition to his standard interchangeable hands, Atticus features a wide array of empowered left hands that draw mystic energies from the Necroverse."
"A scholar of the strange darkness, wielder of arcane magic, and aligned with the unknown, Atticus comes complete with a variety of otherworldly accessories which glow in the dark, including The Blade of Zion with removable flame FX, Eldritch FX, The Eye of Mordrid, Grimoire that opens, closes, and locks, multiple spell/portal FX that attach to his wrist-mounted posing post, a posable Cthulhu Fraction hand, and much more."
THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE ATTICUS DOOM FIGURE FEATURES:
- One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation
- Two (2) head portraits
- Hand painted authentic detailing
- Approximately 16cm tall
- Six (6) interchangeable hands
- One (1) pair of fists (L & R)
- One (1) pair of posing hands (L & R)
- One (1) pair of holding hand (L & R)
COSTUME:
- Fedora
- Top hat
- Overcoat with faux-fur collar
- Sufi turban
- Long-sleeve shirt
- Ascot
- Waistcoat
- Slacks
- Boots
ACCESSORIES:
- One (1) Mantle of Madness head
- One (1) Goblin Shillelagh
- One (1) Eldritch FX
- One (1) Eye of Mordrid
- One (1) Blade of Zion
- One (1) flame FX for Blade of Zion
- One (1) brain (removable)
- One (1) Philosopher's Oculus (fits into brain)
- One (1) posed Cthulhu Fraction
- One (1) Cthulhu Fraction with integrated posing wire
- One (1) Medusa Hand
- One (1) Nebulous Claw
- One (1) Cindered Palm with attachable flame
- One (1) Alayna Alishrir – book with real paper pages
- One (1) book posing post
- Two (2) Shackles of Hastur (attach to wrists)
- Two (2) small spell FX (attach to forearms)
- Two (2) large spell FX
- One (1) spell/portal posing post
- Two (2) eye flame FX
- One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo
- One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post
Each One:12 Collective Atticus Doom figure is packaged in a collector-friendly box, designed with collectors in mind