Mezco Toys Awakens the Lord of Tears: The Owlman with One:12 Figure Mezco Toyz allows horror to live as a new creature is coming to the One:12 Collective line as the Owlman has arrived and is ready to hunt

Low budget horror comes to life as Mezco Toyz revisits the 2013 Scottish horror film Lord of Tears. This film features a new horrifying nightmare known as the Owlman from Scottish mythology, and now he has returned. Releasing as part of Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective line, the Owlman is back and ready to collect more souls. This horror release is perfect nightmare fuel with a tailored outfit and terrifying owl sculpt, with claws emerging from the sleeves. A nice variety of Lord of Tears accessories is included in the film, like the Alter on Moloch and the head of James Findlay. On top of that, melted candles, bones, skulls, and blood splatter effect pieces are also included to help Owlman's hunt. If you love horror, then this is the figure you need and the Lord of Tears Owlman is priced at $100. Mezco has this nightmare set for a October 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here and at most online Fan Channel retailers.

"From the award-winning film 'Lord of Tears', The Owlman joins the One:12 Collective…and your nightmares! The One:12 Collective The Owlman is dressed in a tailored, weathered suit with his claws bursting from his sleeves. Two blood splatter FX are included and attach to his left claw hand. Repay your debts with the included Alter of Moloch, found deep within the catacombs of the Findlay's mansion. The Alter of Moloch features melted candles, fractured bones, and animal skulls, with a spot in the middle to place James Findlay's decapitated head – a sacrifice to Moloch."

"In Lawrie Brewster's supernatural horror film, 'Lord of Tears', a school teacher is plagued by recurring nightmares and suspects his visions are linked to a dark incident from his past. Returning to his childhood home, he uncovers the disturbing truth."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE THE OWLMAN FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 27 points of articulation

One (1) head portrait

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Four (4) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of claw hands (L&R) One (1) pointing hand (R) One (1) grabbing hand (L)



COSTUME:

Tailored, weathered suit

Dress shoes

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) Alter of Moloch

One (1) decapitated head

One (1) James Findlay skull

Two (2) mansion keys

Two (2) blood splatter FX (attaches to left claw hand)

Six (6) feathers

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective The Owlman figure is packaged in a collector-friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.