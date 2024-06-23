Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: halloween, mezco toyz, Michael Myers

Mezco Toyz Brings Back Halloween II (1981) LDD Michael Myers

Get ready for a slashing good time as Mezco Toyz brings back the horror of Halloween II with a new Living Dead Doll collection

Halloween II, released in 1981, is a direct sequel to John Carpenter's iconic horror film Halloween. The film picks up immediately where the first movie ends as survivor Laurie Strode, played by Jamie Lee Curtis, is taken to Haddonfield Memorial Hospital after surviving the attack by Michael Myers. Michael is still on the hunt and is ready to finish the job at all costs, even as he tracks her down to the quiet halls of the hospital. Horror fans can now bring home the bloody horror of Halloween II as Mezco Toyz has unveiled the return of their Living Dead Dolls Michael Myers figure. This creepy little guy comes in at 10.5" tall. He features 5 points of articulation and comes with a butcher knife accessory. All of his on-screen detail is captured in the Living Dead Dolls with bloodstained bullet holes, blood tears on his mask, and weathered coveralls. Nothing will stop this killer, and Mezco Toyz has the Halloween II LDD Michael Myers priced at $50, and pre-orders are already live online with an October – December 2025 release.

Living Dead Dolls Halloween II (1981): Michael Myers

"They couldn't stop him… now he's back! Michael Myers makes a haunting return to the LDD Presents lineup! The nightmare isn't over as the silent stalker makes his way back to the Haddonfield Memorial Hospital to pursue his favorite victim, Laurie Strode."

Wielding his signature kitchen knife in hand, Michael is dressed in his film-accurate, weathered coveralls featuring bloodstained bullet hole wounds. His iconic expressionless white mask features "blood tears" flowing from his eyes. The LDD Presents Halloween II (1981): Michael Myers stands 10.5" tall and features 5 points of articulation. He is packaged in a die-cut window box, perfect for display."

