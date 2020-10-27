Elvira Mistress of the Dark Joins Mezco Toyz Living Dead Doll

No better way to celebrate the haunting hour than with the Mistress of Evil herself, Elvira. His horror icon is back as Mezco Toyz announced their newest addition to their growing Living Dead Dolls collection. She will stand roughly 10" tall and will feature 5 points of articulation. The spooky queen, Elvira, will be sporting her iconic black dress and her batty teased hair. She will also be coming with a dagger that can be held or stored in her waistband for an even more haunting display. Like most Living Dead Dolls, Elvira Mistress of the Dark will come in a window box that is perfect for display for any inbox collectors.

Elvira is a Halloween and horror icon that will not vanish any time soon. She is a perfect addition to the growing Living Dead Dolls series and will be great for any fan of the dolls of the Mistress of the Dark. Elvira will be priced at $52.00 and she is expected to release between May and July 2021. Pre-orders are already live for her and she can be found located here. Don' forget to check some of the other LDD collectibles out there to expand your horror collection.

