Mezco Toyz Secretly Dropped A 500 Piece Rumble Society Figure

Rumble Society fans were in for a surprise yesterday as Mezco Toyz secretly dropped another original One:12 Collective figure. White Skull Agent has landed, giving fans a new mysterious warrior who used to fight for the Void. Original the predecessor of Agent Gomez, White Skull Agent was thought to be dead, but he is back with a vengeance. This elusive figure dropped on the special Slugfest's Emporium of Badassery store and surprisingly dropped with a 500 piece edition size. The Rumble Society Mezco Toyz figure will feature 30 points of articulation, 12 interchangeable hands, and loaded with his own arsenal. He will come with his own unique set of goggles and trenchcoat so he can fight crime in style. This is one Rumble Society figure that is simple but packed with a greats et of accessories, details, and stories that will please collectors old and new.

Many fans are mad about this secret drop from Mezco Toyz, but with a 500 piece size, this is honestly the best way to do it. Secret drop gives everyone a fair shot instead of bots and only scalpers steal away figures from real collectors. Mezco Toyz is no stranger to random drops as both ether Golden Skulls and Gomez of Death were also secret drops. Collectibles are not always meant for every simple collector to get; that is the point of the hunt and the thrill of the game. This keeps certain figures rare and other ones not so much, but hats off to those lucky collectors who managed to get one. The White Skull Agent can be found here along with other Gomez and Rumble Society figures. Sometimes fans are able to join the waitlist for these figures, but that part even closed not long after his release. Be on alert Gomezheads, the Black Skull Death Brigade is still expected to release soon.

White Skull Agent Returns From The Dead

"The White Skull: Agent – a super-limited edition of only 500 pieces! Predecessor to Agent Gomez, the White Skull: Agent-Incommunicado is equal parts speed, strength, skill, and grit, who was thought to be dead by some, a rumor by others, and a risk to the Void. For millennia, the now disavowed agent did the dirty work of the Void…but at what cost? When the rogue ex-agent known only as the White Skull resurfaces after being considered eliminated long ago, the Void is compelled to make sure he is permanently annihilated – but sending in Gomez could create its own complication… Is he friend or foe?

The White Skull Agent is outfitted in a turtleneck shirt, shoulder holster with handgun and knife sheath, cargo pants, and boots, as well as a removable trench coat and backpack that can be decorated with the included cloth sticker sheet. He comes prepared to subdue, complete with a submachine gun, handgun with extended barrel, C4 explosive and detonator, multiple hand grenades, and much more."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE WHITE SKULL FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

One (1) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Twelve (12) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L&R) One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R) One (1) pair of sword holding hands (L&R) One (1) two-finger pointing hand (L) One (1) gun holding hand (R)



COSTUME:

Turtleneck shirt

Shoulder holster (removable)

Cargo pants

Belt

Boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) trench coat

One (1) capture net

One (1) pair of goggles

One (1) submachine gun with two (2) removable ammo clips

One (1) handgun with extended barrel and two (2) removable magazines (fits into shoulder holster)

One (1) combat knife (fits into sheath on shoulder holster)

One (1) gun blast FX

One (1) grappling hook

One (1) C4 explosive and dentonator

Four (4) hand grenades

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective White Skull Agent figure is packaged in a collector friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.