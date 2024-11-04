Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: halloween, iron studios

Michael Myers Slays the Day with Iron Studios New Halloween II Statue

Iron Studios is back with a new selection of incredible 1/10 Art Scale statues including the arrival of Michael Myers from Halloween II

Standing 8.3" tall, the statue features Michael with a knife and a victim on a graveyard-themed base.

Set for a Q4 2025 release, this detailed collectible is priced at $249.99 with pre-orders now available.

Relive the Halloween II storyline as Myers continues his terrifying quest for Laurie Strode in Haddonfield.

Iron Studios is taking collectors back to 1981 with the return of the infamous slasher Michale Myers as they unveil a new 1/10 Art Scale statue. Relive the events of Halloween II, which picks up right where the original Halloween left off. Michael Myers continues his rampage as he seeks out Laurie Strode in Haddonfield, as he finds her recovering in the town's hospital. The film also follows Dr. Loomis, who relentlessly pursues Michael Myers, only to discover a shocking twist about Laurie Strode. Standing 8.3" tall, Iron Studios captured the deadly killer from Halloween II in great detail with a knife in hand and his last victim in the other. He is placed on a graveyard-themed base, on his older sister Judith's grave, with the film's signature skeleton carved pumpkin also at his feet. This deadly statue is priced at $249.99, is set for a Q4 2025 release, and pre-orders are already live.

Michael Myers Deluxe Halloween II Statue

"Depicting the silent killer from the horror film "Halloween", written and directed by John Carpenter, Michael Myers appears as a psychopath with striking dark, emotionless eyes that peer through a white mask. A sociopath since the age of 6, when he murdered his older sister, Myers was confined for 15 years in a sanitarium in the fictional suburban town of Haddonfield, Illinois, where his psychiatrist, Dr. Samuel Loomis, described him as pure evil."

"Myers escapes on the night of Halloween and returns to his home to kill again. He murders three students and attempts to kill Laurie Strode, failing only because Dr. Loomis stops him by shooting him six times. Yet Myers escapes, returning in Halloween II (1981), where the story picks up right where the first movie left off. As Loomis and the police search for Michael throughout the town, he continues to take more victims, his goal being to kill Laurie."

