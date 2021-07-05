Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers Villain Eye Guy Arrives From Hasbro

A new assortment of Power Rangers Lighting Collection figures has been revealed from Hasbro this past week. While it is always great to see new Rangers come to life, it is even better to see the villains steal the show. Hasbro has unveiled that a new villain from the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers series is back as Rita Repulser summons Eye Guy. Loaded with a creepy eyeball design, this Rangers villain is ready to kick some butt with this high amount of detail and 20 points of articulation. The villain will also include two pairs of hands, a floating eye, and an eye blast effect that will easily enhance any Power Rangers display. The Rita Repulsa's Lighting Collection Eye Guy figure is priced at $33.99 and is set to release in January 2022. Pre-orders are already live, and he can be found located here, be sure to check out the new wave of Lighting Collection Power Rangers as well here with new additions for Zeo, In Space, and Dino Charge.

"This 6-inch Lightning Collection Eye Guy monster figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, includes separated eye accessory, power blast effect accessory, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display. Go Go Power Rangers!"

IT'S MORPHIN TIME! From the Dino Fury back to the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the Power Rangers have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to generations of fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating ranger teams from Mighty Morphin to the Beast Morphers. Imagine all the action of Power Rangers with toys from Hasbro! (Power Rangers toys each sold separately. Subject to availability.)."

Includes: figure, 2 accessories, and extra hands.

This Lightning Collection action figure has premium painted details and design inspired by the Mighty Morphin series

Bigger, badder, and occasionally scarier, Lightning Collection celebrates the best (and sometimes weirdest) monsters in Power Rangers history

The Eye Guy toy includes separated eye accessory, power blast effect accessory, and alternate hands

Created by Finster, Eye Guy was one of Rita Repulsa's favorite monsters, sent to Earth to capture an extremely smart child's intelligence

Look for more collectible figures in the Lightning Collection. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.