Power Rangers Yellow Ranger Heroically Arrives at threezero

The Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers reveals continue from the new line of 12-inch figures from threezero and Hasbro. These 1/6th scale figures are beautifully crafted and feature the original rangers from the first Mighty Morphin' series. This time the Yellow Ranger joins her fellow friends with her own fully articulated action figure. Just like the rest of the rangers, Trini will feature a hand-tailored fabric costume, utility belt, and four pairs of interchangeable hands. Her iconic weapons are also included, including the Blade Blaster with converting options under her unique Power Daggers. Trini's Yellow Ranger costume pops with this design, and she will be a must-have collectible for any Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers fans collection.

After seeing these Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, it would be awesome to get different generations of rangers in the next release. There are many series out there, and threezero could truly do something special with each one of them. The Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers Yellow Ranger 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure from threezero and Hasbro will be priced at $99. No release date has been revealed just yet, but fans will need to pre-order theirs by February 20, 2021, which fans can find located here on Hasbro Pulse. All six of the original Power Rangers return and get this special 1/6th scale figure treatment from threezero. Fans can also purchase a bundle with all six rangers (red, green, blue, pink, yellow, and black) for $549.00 here.

"The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are approximately 12" (30cm) tall, fully-articulated collectible figures with hand-tailored fabric costumes, standard boots, and unique Mighty Morphin helmet. Each Power Ranger figure includes a utility belt, Blade Blaster holster, Blade Blaster, individual weapons, and four (4) pairs of interchangeable hands. The Power Rangers' individual weapons may also be integrated into the Power Blaster by combining the Power Sword, Power Bow, Power Axe, Power Daggers, and Power Lance accessories; included separately with the core five (5) Power Rangers figures. This powerful assembled weapon is used as a finisher on small monsters."

Features:

Officially licensed by Hasbro

Approximately 12″ (30cm) tall

Fully-articulated collectible figure

~34 Points of Articulation

Hand-tailored fabric clothing

Costume:

One (1) Mighty Morphin helmet

One (1) fabric outfit

One (1) utility belt

One (1) Blade Blaster holster

One (1) pair of boots

Four (4) Pairs of Interchangeable Hands: One (1) pair of Fists, one (1) pair Relaxed, one (1) pair for holding Melee Weapons, and one (1) pair for holding Firearms.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers — 1/6 Yellow Ranger

One (1) Blade Blaster (can convert into blade or sidearm form)

Two (2) Power Daggers