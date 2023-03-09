Miles Morales Dons His New Suit For Hasbro's Marvel Legends Pre-orders have finally arrived from Hasbro for their new wave of Marvel Legends figures featuring the arrival of Miles in his new suit

It was not long ago that Miles Morales had his very own Spider-Man Clone Saga event at Marvel Comics. After death and destruction, that arrived in New York wearing his signature black and red suit; Miles needed a costume change. Spider-Man is back and swinging into town with his slick new suit, which originally arrived for the web-slinger's 10th anniversary. This new suit lasted quite a while in the comics and now it is coming to life with Hasbro's Marvel Legends. Miles is ready to put a stop to his clones and look good while doing it. He will come with an extra pair of thwiping hands and will get a new Spider-Man card back design. If you love Miles Morales then Spidey fans will need this figure, and he is getting a $24.99 price tag. This whole Spider-Man Legends wave is set for a Summer 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

Miles Morales's New Spider-Man Suit Hits Marvel Legends

Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Miles Morales and other action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This collectible 6-inch -scale Marvel Legends action figure is detailed to look like Miles Morales Spider-Man from Marvel's Miles Morales: Spider-Man comics. Fully articulated figure features premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Figure comes with 2 alternate hands accessories.

Includes figure and 2 accessories.

MILES MORALES IS SPIDER-MAN: Bitten by a radioactive spider, Miles discovers allies and enemies across the multiverse as Spider-Man

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN -INSPIRED: This Miles action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Miles Morales: Spider-Man comics

COMIC-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure comes with 2 alternate hands accessories. Makes a great addition to any collection of Marvel Legends action figures

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Marvel fans and collectors can display this fully articulated 6-inch scale action figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends action figures to build your own Marvel Multiverse of 6 inch action figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)