Miles Morales Gets New GameStop Exclusive Marvel Legends Figure

Hasbro has revealed a new Gamerverse figure with a new addition from the PlayStation exclusive game, Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Miles is back and ready to take action as he shows off one of his newly acquired spider powers; camouflage. Standing 6 inches tall, Spider-Man is getting a new translucent blue design showing his powers in action. He will come with an assortment of swappable hands, as well as Venom Blast effect pieces. This Marvel Legends figure does seem to feature a new body design for Miles Morales, which will be nice for Spidey collections. Exclusive to GameStop, the Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Translucent Blue Miles Morales Spider-Man Marvel Legends 6″ Scale Figure is priced at $22.99. Pre-orders are live here, with him set to release in October 2021, and fans can also reserve one in-stores if needed.

"Forging his own path, Miles Morales discovers explosive new powers. With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. From figures to vehicles to premium roleplay items, the Marvel Legends Series offers elite character-inspired product for Marvel fans and collectors. Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability."

FEATURES:

6-INCH-SCALE SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES COLLECTIBLE FIGURE: Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this 6-inch-scale figure, inspired by the character from the Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales video game

MARVEL VIDEO GAME-INSPIRED DESIGN: This 6-inch scale Spider-Man figure features premium design, detail, and articulation for posing and display in a Marvel collection

PREMIUM ARTICULATION AND DETAILING: This 6-inch Legends Series Gamerverse Spider-Man: Miles Morales figure features multiple points of articulation and is a great addition to any action figure collection.

MARVEL UNIVERSE IN 6-INCH SCALE: Look for other Hasbro Marvel Legends Series figures (each sold separately) with comic- and movie-inspired characters, including Spider-Man, Captain America, and Black Panther. (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.)