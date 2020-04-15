Miles Morales Spider-Man Gets A Q-Fig from Quantum Mechanix

Miles Morales has been a pleasant addition to the Spider-Man family. He understands what needs to be done to save the day and that there are consequences for your actions. Peter Parker even gave this humble kid the thumbs up to be a hero and he has stayed in the spotlight since. Teaming up with the Champions, Avengers, and even the Spider-Verse, this kid knows how t get out there and swing with style. Quantum Mechanix knows this and they have announced a new Marvel Q-Fig featuring Miles Morales in a dynamic scene. Posed on a roof with recent webshooter action spelling "spidey" along his path. This miniature statue shows our beloved character in all his Marvel glory and features his iconic black and red costume. Miles is shown being late for school as his backpack is spilling out.

This upbeat and modern Spider-Man has always been a pleasure to read about. Since Miles's first appearance in Ultimate Spider-Man, we have seen him grow and nearly excel his other fellow spider heroes. This Q-Fig brings him to life in a way tan any fan can be proud of. This nicely detailed miniature 4" Spider-Man statue is priced at $29.95. Pre-orders are not live just but you will be able to find him and more figures like Spider-Ham located here.

"A New York City teenager is bitten by a genetically engineered spider, giving him superhuman powers and abilities. He decides to take on the mantle of Spider-Man and protect the city he loves, but this isn't Peter Parker. This is Ultimate Spider-Man, Miles Morales sprints across the rooftops of the city in our Spider-Man: Miles Morales Q-Fig Elite Diorama, racing to stop would-be villains as his homework flies out of his backpack. Never far from his headphones, this Spider-Man can defeat Doc Ock all while listening to his favorite playlist. Miles definitely has his own style, evident in his darker costume and his parkour flair. Our Q-Fig Elite Diorama captures Miles leaping from a building just as he uses his web-shooters to spell out "Spidey", in case anyone wasn't sure who saved the day. Inspired by the Marvel Spider-Verse comic books, this Q-Fig Elite Diorama is a feat of engineering and creativity never seen before in a Spider-Man collectible. The Spider-Man: Miles Morales Q-Fig Elite Diorama stands approximately 4 inches tall including the display base and webbing. Collect Miles, Spider-Ham and the rest of our Marvel Q-Fig Dioramas today!"