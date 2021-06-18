Minecraft Comes To Life With New Modern Treehouse LEGO Set

Minecraft comes out of the screen and onto your shelves as a new LEGO set is on the way. Coming in at 909 pieces, The Modern Treehouse set allows collectors to build a kitchen, library, bedroom, and a study. Capturing that classic Minecraft look, the set features special accessories like bedding, furniture, and even some TNT. There are instructions to follow; this set can be used in an endless amount of ways allowing adult and kid Minecraft fans to let their creativity flow. When fully built, the Treehouse will stand 11" tall and will be a nice set to help expand your Minecraft LEGO world.

The Modern Treehouse LEGO set will also include 2 mini-figures wearing the Panda and Ocelot skins as seen in the game. And will also get a nice assortment of wildlife and enemies with a cat, chicken, zombie, and a Creeper. This mighty Minecraft LEGO set will be a perfect addition to any fan's collection, and it is set to go up for order on August 1. Priced at $119.99, Minecraft fans will be able to find the Modern Treehouse set located here when available.

"LEGO® Minecraft™ The Modern Treehouse (21174) is a large, detailed, and extremely versatile playset that will give enduring pleasure to Minecraft players and any child who enjoys creative construction. Kids build 4 very different rooms – kitchen, library, study, and bedroom – then add a variety of authentic Minecraft accessories – from furniture and bedding to tools and TNT. The set invites kids to rebuild and reconfigure again and again and to explore imaginative play-and-display possibilities that never end. Rooms don't even have to be attached to the tree. The set is ideal for children whose imaginations stretch beyond the walls of a traditional dollhouses."

