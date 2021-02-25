Doom Slayer In-Game Collectible Comes to Life With Gaming Heads

Gaming Heads is taking collectors back to hell as they announce their new Doom Slayer collectible figure from the hit game Doom: Eternal. Standing 7 inches tall, this little slayer packs quite the punch with five points of articulation, great detail, and sculpted to perfection. Based on the in-game collectibles from Doom: Eternal, fans can now bring the in-game collectible home to their own hellish lair. From the classic armor design to sculpted weapons on the figure, this Slayer is ready for action.

Gaming Heads did something truly unique with this collectible idea as it brings something to life straight from the game that fans can get behind. I do hope we can see more of these in-game collectibles come to life from Gaming Heads, giving Doom fans some enemies to display as well. Hell is filled with some truly wicked monsters, and each deserves their own spot in your collection right next to your 7" Doom Slayer. Hell, I would even be satisfied with a couple of blood-splattered variants giving them that look fans love seeing when taking the fight to hell. The figure is priced at a meaty $29.99 and can be purchased right now and here. If you are a fan of this bloody game, then this will be an excellent collects piece to add to your own gaming collection.

Doom: Eternal – Doom Slayer Collectible Figure

"The only thing they fear… is you. Straight out of DOOM Eternal is the DOOM: Slayer collectible. Weighing in at a hefty 11oz. (i.e. 310 grams), standing an impressive 7″ tall and with 5 points of articulation, you'll want the Slayer collectible by your side as you save humanity from the demonic forces of Hell."

The DOOM: Slayer collectible measurements:

Height: 18cm (7″)

Weight: 310g (11oz.)